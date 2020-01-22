‘Radio Is a Savage Business’: Longtime Radio Host Announces End of Sunny 98.1 Show

Longtime local radio host AJ Machado announced Wednesday he and his cohost Sara Perry would no longer be hosting their morning show for Sunny 98.1.

"Well, radio is a savage business and today it was my turn," Machado said on Facebook Wednesday. "I don't know who will be waking people up on Sunny 98.1 in the future but it won't be my morning team."

"AJ & Sara on Sunny 98.1” started in 2018 after moving from KyXy 96.5FM to Sunny 98.1, taking over the morning show. Machado – a fixture on San Diego radio – and co-host Sara Perry, who was on the air at KMFB-FM for 15 years, along with producer Hula Ramos made the trek to Sunny 98.1 together.

Cohost Sara Perry also released a statement on Facebook, "I'm no longer on the air at Sunny 98.1. We're all a bit shocked and of course, a lot bummed and we'll miss interacting with our awesome listeners, thank you all for waking up with us every morning."

The details of their departure from Sunny 98.1 have not been released.

But Machado said he's not sure what the future holds after 19 years on air.

"I may end up back on San Diego's airwaves, I may end up in another city or I may just move onto something else and finally start getting some sleep," he wrote.

San Diegans may also know Machado as the man who puts himself on a 30-foot crane, "AJ's Kids Crane," each year to raise money for Rady Children's Hospital.

As for his replacement, the Sunny 98.1 website no longer listed the two as hosts, as of Wednesday, and the posted daily schedule does not list any host(s) for the 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. slot.

NBC 7 reached out to parent company Entercom and were told the station could respond during business hours on Thursday.