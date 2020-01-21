What to Know The McStay family of Fallbrook was last heard from or seen on Feb. 4, 2010.

On Feb. 15, the family was reported missing to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Homicide investigators search the family's home on Avocado Vista Lane and found no sign of a struggle.

After delays in proceedings in a Southern California courtroom last week, a sentencing hearing resumed Tuesday for the man convicted in the mysterious killings of the McStay family, including two boys, ages 3 and 4.

Charles "Chase" Merritt, 62, was supposed to be sentenced last Friday, Jan. 17, in a San Bernardino courtroom for the slayings of his former business associate Joseph McStay, 40, McStay's wife, Summer McStay, 43, and the couple's sons, 4-year-old Gianni McStay and 3-year-old Joseph McStay Jr.

After a delay, the convicted killer of the McStay family of Fallbrook will be sentenced today. Chase Merritt, 62, is facing a potential death sentence, or life in prison. I’m heading to San Bernardino and will keep you updated. #nbc7 pic.twitter.com/usvvTgHitl — Artie Ojeda (@ArtieNBCSD) January 21, 2020

The 8-hour day in court included lengthy motions arguments from Merritt's attorney, Rajan Maline, and even a moment when Merritt tried to interrupt proceedings and fire Maline. With all the action, there was no time left for victim impact statements and the actual sentencing of Merritt.

Sentencing still has not happened. The judge has been speaking for the last hour - and still going, reviewing in slow, excruciating detail certain facts of the case. He’s considering motion of ‘insufficient evidence to support verdict.’ #McStay family visibly frustrated. #nbc7 https://t.co/muZXjqJBFT — Artie Ojeda (@ArtieNBCSD) January 18, 2020

The judge said Merritt's sentencing hearing would pick back up where it left off Tuesday. Several more victim impact statements are expected to be heard before Merritt finally learns his fate.

During the last stretch of Friday's marathon day in court, only one person was able to deliver a victim impact statement: Patrick McStay, Joseph McStay's father.

Though brief, his words were powerful. He called Merritt a "ruthless mass murderer."

"I hope you burn in Hell," he told the man convicted of killing his son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren.

Merritt was found guilty on June 10, 2019, on four counts of murder. The bodies of the McStay family were found buried in the Mojave desert in 2013, three years after the family vanished from their home in San Diego County.

A jury recommended the death penalty for Merritt for the murders of Summer McStay and the children, and life without the possibility of parole in the killing of Joseph McStay. California currently has a moratorium on death row executions.

Inside the Courtroom

The Crime

The McStay family disappeared from their Fallbrook home in San Diego's North County in 2010. Immediately, the mysterious case gripped the community. Where were they? Why were they gone?

In the family's home, investigators found bowls of uneaten popcorn, as if the family had just been there, and planned to return. The home had no signs of forced entry. Soon, the family's car was found at a strip mall in south San Diego County near the U.S.-Mexico border.

A grainy video captured at a nearby border crossing deepened the mystery. The clip appeared to show a family of four crossing the border into Mexico -- a family that looked like they could have been the McStays.

Ultimately, officials determined it was not the McStay family in that video. Day by day, month by month, the case grew colder.

Then, came a huge break in the case.

Three years later, the remains of the family were discovered in a shallow grave in a remote desert in Southern California. When their remains were unearthed, investigators also found a rusty sledgehammer that they said was used to kill the family.

In 2014, Merritt was arrested.

Authorities said they traced his cellphone to the gravesite area. They also linked him to a call seeking to close Joseph McStay's online bookkeeping account.

Joseph McStay owned a custom fountain business and worked with Merritt. According to prosecutors, greed was the motive for the killings and Merritt killed the McStays because he had been embezzling thousands of dollars from Joseph McStay's business.

Merritt's attorneys said the two men were best friends and investigators overlooked another possible suspect in the killings. Instead, they said, authorities zeroed in on an innocent man.