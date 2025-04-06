Plan to restore sand to San Diego County beaches in the works

Among many things, San Diego is known for its beaches -- most of which are purely sandy. But over time, SANDAG said that sand has eroded, and now there's a plan to restore it. Torrey Pines State Beach is on the list of beaches that could potentially receive some of that sand.

"Beach sand is not static. It's pushed downshore by waves, it's taken offshore during high winter waves, brought back onshore during the summer. But all that movement of sand means there's a net loss of the sand," said Dr. Pat Abbott, a professor emeritus of Geology at San Diego State University (SDSU).

The sand that lines our beaches, according to Dr. Abbott, has an important role to play. It acts as a natural barrier from waves during the storms, but it also serves an aesthetic purpose.

"We love sand, people love sand, tourists love sand, so they want to bring sand back on the beach as they do every 10 or 15 years to try and load up the beaches with sand again knowing full well that it will disappear and will have to be brought again," said Dr. Abbott.

The San Diego Association of Governments is leading the charge on this sand replenishment project. If all goes according to plan, it would be the third project of its kind, with the first happening in 2001.

The last project in 2012 saw 1.5 million cubic yards of sand placed on various beaches around San Diego County, with a price tag of $26 million. SANDAG said this time around, the plan is expected to triple the amount of sand restored to beaches and cost roughly $260 million.

A feasibility study for the project is in the works, and is expected to be finished by July.

NBC 7 reached out to SANDAG for comment. We are still waiting to hear back.