Ramona man arrested on suspicion of multiple drug and weapon violations

Deputies discovered Matthew Pitonyak had a suspended license and registration, and was allegedly in possession of four Xanax pills, 25 grams of fentanyl and 1.43 grams of methamphetamine.

A 31-year-old man was booked on suspicion of drug and firearm offenses following a traffic stop in Ramona, police said Friday.

Matthew Pitonyak was stopped by deputies from the Ramona Sheriff's Substation while driving a gray Acura TSX on Thursday shortly before noon for reckless driving on State Route 67, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

During the traffic stop, deputies discovered Pitonyak had a suspended license and registration and was allegedly in possession of four Xanax pills, 25 grams of fentanyl and 1.43 grams of methamphetamine, authorities said.

"A California Highway Patrol drug recognition expert conducted an evaluation of Pitonyak for possibly being under the influence of a narcotic," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

A search warrant was later served at Pitonyak's residence, where investigators found multiple Xanax pills, two containers with a suspected substance resembling fentanyl, several boxes of various types of caliber ammunition, a handgun, and two shotguns.

According to sheriff's officials, Pitonyak was booked into the San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of drug and firearm violations, along with driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

Anyone with additional information was urged to call the Ramona Sheriff's Substation at 760-789-9157.

