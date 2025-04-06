San Diego County expands citrus quarantine in Valley Center

The state Department of Food and Agriculture has declared a citrus quarantine expansion in the community of Valley Center, after detecting a fatal disease known as "citrus greening" in two trees located in residential neighborhoods during regular inspections, San Diego County announced Friday.

This bacterial disease called Huanglongbing (or HLB) "is a major threat to San Diego County's $144 million annual citrus crop and can impact residential citrus tree owners," county officials said in a statement.

HLB "causes misshapen, bitter fruit and eventually kills infected trees," according to the county. "There are over 350 businesses that may be affected by the quarantine expansion, including over 100 growers with approximately 1,700 acres of commercial citrus and three commercial nurseries."

The county samples from trees on the property where HLB was confirmed, along with the surrounding area, are being tested for the disease.

According to the county, the state department declared the expansion on March 26. There was already an existing quarantine in place, although the start date was unavailable.

"The quarantine protects the region's food supply, agricultural economy, and environmental sustainability by restricting people and businesses from moving citrus nursery stock, plant parts and fruit outside the quarantine boundaries and off their properties. Unfortunately, Huanglongbing is fatal to citrus," said San Diego Agricultural Commissioner Ha Dang.

"Our goal is to prevent this disease from spreading," Dang said. "By working together, we can all protect our food supply, local agriculture, and environment from this devastating disease.

"Partnering with state and federal regulatory partners, we are working closely with residents and agricultural operators, and ask for everyone's cooperation with the ongoing regulatory activities," Dang added.

An exception is being made for agricultural businesses that must comply specific requirements for cleaning, packing commercial fruit (prior to it be moved) and treatment, according to the county.

While the disease isn't harmful to people or animals, it's "deadly to citrus and could be devastating to the county's citrus industry," the county said.

The Asian citrus psyllid spreads HLB, if it carries the bacterium when feeding on citrus trees.

There are existing HLB quarantines in the communities of Fallbrook, Oceanside, Rancho Bernardo and Valley Center, the county said, adding that the expanded quarantine involves portions of citrus-growing regions in Pala and Pauma Valley.

A map showing quarantined regions is available here.

CDFA will work with residents on treatment of citrus trees as a protective measure against the disease, said county officials, who added they are also notifying local citrus growers, plant nurseries and other related businesses as a proactive measure.

Should the disease be found in additional citrus trees in the quarantine area, state officials will contact property owners on treatment and removing infected trees, the county said.

"Nearby trees will be treated, and detection efforts will be increased to prevent the spread of the disease in the area," the county added.

Infected trees may show mottled yellow leaves, generally in asymmetrical patterns. Those trees may also bear small, asymmetrical-shaped fruit that is partially green, tastes bitter, and is not fit to eat or be sold, according to the county.

San Diego County suggested that residents take the following steps inside quarantine areas, including:

-- not moving citrus plants, leaves or foliage into or out of the quarantine area;

-- removing all leaves and stems, and thoroughly washing backyard citrus before moving from the property where the fruit was grown;

-- drying or double-bagging plant clippings prior to disposal;

-- cooperating with agricultural officials inspecting trees, taking samples and handling pest-control treatment;

-- consider contacting a removal service if they no longer wish to care for a citrus tree, to help ensure trees are not a pest and disease host;

-- buying citrus trees from reputable local nurseries;

-- reporting citrus trees that appear to be sick or dying, even if they also appear to be well-watered and well-maintained, by contacting CDFA's toll-free Pest Hotline at 800-491-1899 or visiting here.

More information on the pest and disease, along with photos, are here.

Residents with questions on moving commercial citrus and HLB quarantine regulations, may contact the San Diego Department of Agriculture, Weights and Measures at 858-614-7770, email cqp.AWM@sdcounty.ca.gov or click here.

In related news, CDFA and AWM will hold public meetings from 3 to 5 p.m. April 10 and April 11, at the North Coast Church Pauma Valley, 32077 Community Church Drive.