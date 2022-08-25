WATCH Live: Brush Fire Burning in Poway

Fire Details as of 10:23 a.m.

Size: Not known

Not known Containment: N/A

N/A Road Closures: Tierra Bonita closed between Poway Valley and Adrian

Tierra Bonita closed between Poway Valley and Adrian Evacuation Orders: None

A blaze city officials described as "a small brush fire" is burning near the Poway Rodeo grounds in the 14300 block of Tierra Bonita Road began Thursday morning at around 10 a.m.

Officials have closed Tierra Bonita Road between Poway Valley Road and Adrian Street.

Latest Information From the City of Poway

⚠️Traffic Advisory 8/25 10:25am: Tierra Bonita closed between Poway Valley and Adrian as fire crews work to contain a small brush fire. — City of Poway (@cityofpoway) August 25, 2022

