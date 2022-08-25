WATCH Live: Brush Fire Burning in Poway

Fire Details as of 10:23 a.m.
- Size: Not known
- Containment: N/A
- Road Closures: Tierra Bonita closed between Poway Valley and Adrian
- Evacuation Orders: None
Are you prepared for a forced evacuation? Click here for tips.
A blaze city officials described as "a small brush fire" is burning near the Poway Rodeo grounds in the 14300 block of Tierra Bonita Road began Thursday morning at around 10 a.m.
Officials have closed Tierra Bonita Road between Poway Valley Road and Adrian Street.
Latest Information From the City of Poway
Local
Check back here for updates on this breaking news story.