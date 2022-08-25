Poway

WATCH Live: Brush Fire Burning in Poway

A fire burning near the Poway Rodeo grounds began Thursday morning at around 10 a.m.

By Eric S. Page

Fire Details as of 10:23 a.m.
  • Size: Not known
  • Containment: N/A
  • Road Closures: Tierra Bonita closed between Poway Valley and Adrian
  • Evacuation Orders: None

Are you prepared for a forced evacuation? Click here for tips.

A blaze city officials described as "a small brush fire" is burning near the Poway Rodeo grounds in the 14300 block of Tierra Bonita Road began Thursday morning at around 10 a.m.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Officials have closed Tierra Bonita Road between Poway Valley Road and Adrian Street.

Latest Information From the City of Poway

Local

adoptable pets

PHOTOS: Here Are Pets You Can Adopt Today For NBC 7/T20's ‘Clear the Shelters'

Escondido

Wrapped Body Found Along Road in Elfin Forrest Near Escondido: San Diego County Homicide Detectives

Check back here for updates on this breaking news story.

What to Do to Prepare For a Wildfire Evacuation in California

This article tagged under:

Poway
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us