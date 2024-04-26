Vegas, baby: Alaska Air adds more flight from San Diego to Sin City

Alaska Air announced this week that it was adding service at SAN and LAX, it's major SoCal hubs.

The flights will start Oct. 1, with Alaska adding Las Vegas as the airline's 39th nonstop destination from America's Finest City.

The airline also said it would be upping its carrier capacity to Los Angeles, with its aircraft now taking people to Boise, San Jose, Seattle and elsewhere.

"This new schedule also solidifies our title as the airline serving the most nonstop destinations from San Diego with our new service to Las Vegas,” said Neil Thwaites, regional vice president of California at Alaska Airlines.

Alaska will now fly to Vegas year-round four times daily, the carrier announced on Thursday.

“This new nonstop route to Las Vegas will offer yet another option for Southern Californians to travel to this city of lights and entertainment while providing Nevadans easy access to our beaches and sunshine in San Diego," Kimberly Becker, president and CEO of San Diego County Regional Airport Authority, is quoted, in part, saying in Thursday's news release.