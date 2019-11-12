Hikers 'Completely Shocked' as Bobcat Wanders Lake Murray Trails - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Hikers 'Completely Shocked' as Bobcat Wanders Lake Murray Trails

By Andrew Johnson

11 PHOTOS

21 minutes ago

Published 21 minutes ago
Senior Aerospace Engineer and hobbyist photographer Dan Plale spotted a small bobcat running around the trails in Lake Murray on Nov. 8 at around 12 p.m.

Plale said the bobcat was, “Just chilling out and doing bobcat stuff, hanging out at the lake.”

Below are pictures Plale took during the strange wildlife encounter.
More Photo Galleries
Top Moments From the People's Choice Awards in Pictures
Padres Showcase New Brown Uniforms
Connect With Us
AdChoices