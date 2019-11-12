Home
News
Local
U.S. & World
California
Weather
Forecast
Maps & Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
California Drought
SportsWrap
Entertainment
The SD Scene
Entertainment News
SoundDiego Local Music
California Live
Worth The Trip
San Diego Deals
1st Look
Open House
COZI TV
Talk Stoop
Traffic
Contact Us
NBC 7 Commmunity
Contests
TV Listings
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
ON NOW
Days of our Lives
ON DEMAND
NBC on Demand
Watch the latest full episodes of your favorite NBC series anytime and anywhere.
Click for full schedule
72°
Connect
Social Media
Our Products
Newsletters
Send us Videos and Pictures
Send Tips
Submit Tips
Send Feedback
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Visit our partner site
Hikers 'Completely Shocked' as Bobcat Wanders Lake Murray Trails
By
Andrew Johnson
11 PHOTOS
21 minutes ago
Published 21 minutes ago
Senior Aerospace Engineer and hobbyist photographer Dan Plale spotted a small bobcat running around the trails in Lake Murray on Nov. 8 at around 12 p.m.
Plale said the bobcat was, “Just chilling out and doing bobcat stuff, hanging out at the lake.”
Below are pictures Plale took during the strange wildlife encounter.
More Photo Galleries
Top Moments From the People's Choice Awards in Pictures
Padres Showcase New Brown Uniforms
News
Weather
Investigations
Entertainment
Traffic
Contact Us
San Diego Deals
Connect With Us
Employment
KNSD Public Inspection File
Send Feedback
Terms of service
Privacy policy
Careers at NBC 7
Internships at NBC 7
© 2019 NBCUniversal Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
AdChoices