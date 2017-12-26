Suspected Hit and Run Driver Arrested After Police Pursuit

The driver of a vehicle wanted for hit-and-run was arrested by San Diego police after a police pursuit Tuesday evening.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., officers began pursuit of a vehicle near 46th Street and Wightman Street after the vehicle failed to yield to police, according to a report from the San Diego Police Department.

The vehicle was identified in connection to a a hit-and-run, according to police.

The pursuit ended at 54th Street and University Avenue, in an Arco parking lot.

The occupant of the vehicle, a 40-year-old man, was taken into custody.

No further information is available. Check back for updates.











