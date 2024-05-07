Palomar Health

Palomar Health Medical Group phones, patient portal offline after ‘suspicious activity' detected

Palomar Medical Centers in Poway and Escondido are not impacted

By Meredith Royster

Palomar Health Medical Group (PHMG) says it is investigating “suspicious activity on certain computer systems within its network.”

In a letter to patients dated May 6, the medical group said it detected the activity on May 5. 

The letter goes on to say “PHMG quickly took the affected systems offline, to prevent the spread of any potential malware and launched an investigation into the nature and scope of the event.”

The outage means phones, faxes and the patient portal are not working. The PHMG letter tells patients to go in person to their doctor’s office if they need a new prescription or refill. Doctors are still able to see patients, but there may be delays.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

NBC 7 heard from patients Monday who said their appointments were delayed by a couple of hours. One patient said the staff was handwriting notes.

The letter PHMG sent to patients said Palomar Health Healthcare District, including Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido, have not been impacted.

NBC 7 tried to contact PHMG but had not received a response when this article was published.

Local

news

Share your feedback with NBC 7 San Diego

Baseball

USD Toreros baseball team steamrolling its way toward the NCAA Tournament

This article tagged under:

Palomar Health
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us