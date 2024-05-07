Palomar Health Medical Group phones, patient portal offline after ‘suspicious activity' detected

Palomar Health Medical Group (PHMG) says it is investigating “suspicious activity on certain computer systems within its network.”

In a letter to patients dated May 6, the medical group said it detected the activity on May 5.

The letter goes on to say “PHMG quickly took the affected systems offline, to prevent the spread of any potential malware and launched an investigation into the nature and scope of the event.”

The outage means phones, faxes and the patient portal are not working. The PHMG letter tells patients to go in person to their doctor’s office if they need a new prescription or refill. Doctors are still able to see patients, but there may be delays.

NBC 7 heard from patients Monday who said their appointments were delayed by a couple of hours. One patient said the staff was handwriting notes.

The letter PHMG sent to patients said Palomar Health Healthcare District, including Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido, have not been impacted.

NBC 7 tried to contact PHMG but had not received a response when this article was published.