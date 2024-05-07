San Diego philanthropist and cultural leader Joan Jacobs dies at 91

A beloved San Diego cultural leader and philanthropist Joan Jacobs passed away Monday. She was 91.

Jacobs died of heart failure after being diagnosed with cardiac amyloidosis in December 2019, it was confirmed Tuesday by the office of her granddaughter, Congresswoman Sara Jacobs.

Jacobs and her husband, Irwin -- a cofounder of Qualcomm -- donated hundreds of millions of dollars to many local causes and institutions. They include the San Diego Symphony, UC San Diego, the Central Library, the La Jolla Playhouse, the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego and the Salk Institute.

Rep. Sara Jacobs release the following statement regarding her grandmother's death:

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“After four sons, I was my Grandma Joan’s first girl – and she spent every day making sure I knew I was special and loved. She pushed me and everyone around her to be the best versions of themselves, and I’m forever grateful for that. She showed me that I could be feminine and win an argument, I could be a wife and mother and grandmother and also a leader, and I could chart my own path in life while still remembering and giving back to my community. I am who I am because I am her granddaughter. I will forever cherish the time we spent together and always remember the lessons she taught me that I’ll teach to my own children one day.”

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria also released a statement:

“Few people have had a more profound impact on San Diego than Joan Jacobs. She was an ardent supporter of ensuring access to arts, education, top-quality medical care and so much more to enrich people’s lives. San Diego mourns her passing and will be forever grateful for her generosity, vision, and commitment to making our city a better place for all.”

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.