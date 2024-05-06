San Diego proposed budget eliminates gang violence prevention program

Leaders of No Shots Fired urged the San Diego City Council at its first budget review hearing to reconsider the mayor's proposed budget, which eliminates the gang violence intervention and prevention program's funding.

“One of the reasons why you don’t see a lot of gun violence out there is because of the work that we’re doing when it comes to gangs,” Bishop Cornelius Bowser, who runs No Shots Fired, said.

While Bowser's team and San Diego police both say they've worked to meet one another halfway, there was disconnect along that way. SDPD has concerns about No Shots Fired's paperwork, specifically that the scope of work they do on the ground and report back does not always align with what is written in their contract.

SDPD said they have three times extended No Shots Fired's contract, while awaiting an amended contract to help clarify their expectations for their $250,000 annual budget. Bowser said No Shots Fired has come to the table with proposed amendments.

“When we were faced with budget cuts, this is one of the things that stood out to us, given that we don’t have a current contract that we could cut, and maybe at a later date work towards establishing again,” SDPD Executive Assistant Chief Paul Connelly said.

Some councilmembers shared concerns about money management.

“I have no doubt that your program is excellent, however, when public funds are given, it’s very, very important that the accounting be done directly and on time," Councilmember Jennifer Campbell said about No Shots Fired.

Launched in March 2022, the program seeks to prevent violence by providing outreach and services to the community. NBC7's Amber Frias reports on July 27, 2023.

As for reporting metrics, No Shots Fired leadership said they were asked to provide names of active gang members, which they said would diminish trust and disrupt their efforts.

In the city council chambers, Bowser emphasized the program's work on the ground, beyond the bureaucracy.

“These are people that are actively involved, that’s moving and doing positive things, and they’re changing their behaviors and not involved in the violence that is happening out there,” Bowser said.