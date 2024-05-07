Parents of surfers killed in Mexico remember their sons

In the days since their sons Callum and Jake were murdered while on a surfing trip to Mexico, Debra and Martin Robinson have dealt with a tidal wave of grief.

“Our hearts are broken and the world has become a darker place for us,” said Debra Robinson.

The men and their friend Carter Rhoad went missing in late April. Mexican authorities say their bodies were found in a well with bullet wounds to the head. Authorities believe they were killed by thieves seeking to steal the tires from their truck.

Callum Robinson lived in Ocean Beach, though the brothers are from Australia. Rhoad lived in Point Loma. The Robinsons said the U.S. became Callum's second home, and the community in Ocean Beach appears to have embraced the professional lacrosse player.

“Callum was a lovable, larger-than-life character," said his mother.

Robinson said Callum played for Australia in the world championships and always carved out time to coach young lacrosse players.

Jake, meanwhile, was pursuing a career in medicine. His family said he loved running, swimming and attending live music festivals and concerts.

“Jake was a happy, gentle and compassionate soul,” said Robinson.

Carter Rhoad played soccer at Point Loma Nazarene. His former coach said "his love for life was contagious and he brought love and hope to everyone he knew." He had recently agreed to join the team as a volunteer coach.

The young men shared a passion for surfing.

"Now it's time to bring them home to family and friends and the ocean waves in Australia,” said Robinson, adding a request for the community her sons built across borders, and oceans. "Please live bigger, shine brighter and love harder in their memory.”

