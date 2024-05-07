Disbarred San Diego lawyer faces new charges involving theft from nonprofit

Kelly Duford Williams was once a rising star in San Diego’s legal circles, but she lost her license to practice law after several clients accused her of taking settlement money that belonged to them. Those claims led to criminal charges of misappropriation of funds in 2023.

Williams was a fugitive for a short time. Federal Marshals found her in Washington and returned her to San Diego to face criminal charges.

She posted bail and while awaiting trial had been working for Pioneer’s Community Connections Program for disabled adults. Last month she was arrested and charged with using the personal identification of a manager at that nonprofit and using it for personal gain.

“There appear to be stolen credit cards and money. Unauthorized charges,” explained San Diego County Deputy District Attorney Gina Darvas.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Williams pleaded not guilty to the two felony counts and her public defender told NBC 7 in a written statement “We look forward to proving her innocence.”

Darvas said there is an ongoing investigation into whether one of the victims may have been a disabled adult. Penalties are more severe if the victim is elderly or disabled.

Williams’ preliminary hearing on her initial case is set for May 15. A preliminary hearing on the latest charges is set for late June.