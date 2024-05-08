Mega Millions ticket with 5 numbers sold at San Diego gas station

A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in Tuesday evening's drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery was sold at a gas station in San Diego, and was worth $419,367, the California Lottery announced.

While tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, sold in other states are worth $1 million or a multiple of $1 million, California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis, meaning they are determined by sales and the number of winners.

The tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, sold in Arizona and Florida are both worth $1 million.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers, pushing the estimated jackpot for Friday's drawing to $331 million.

The numbers drawn Tuesday were 26, 28, 36, 63, 66 and the Mega number was 15. The estimated jackpot was $306 million.

The drawing was the 12th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to California Lottery. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.