Birch Aquarium

Birch Aquarium has the blues: Five Little Blue Penguins hatch this season

Four of the chicks are male, while the aquarium still needs to confirm the sex of the youngest one.

By City News Service

Birch's Penguin Care Team worked to provide each chick with individual care, from recording observations to adjusting breeding plans.
Jordann Tomasek for Birch Aquarium

The Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego has hatched five Little Blue Penguin chicks this season, the first since the aquarium welcomed the birds in 2022, it was announced Tuesday.

"It's so exciting to introduce these juveniles to the colony as they are curious and adventurous and a delight to watch explore their new home through diving and socializing," said Kayla Strate, assistant curator of birds at the Birch. "This is a huge milestone for Birch Aquarium as it's our first successful contribution to an Association of Zoos and Aquariums avian breeding program."

Birch's baby Blues

Birch Aquarium Feb 1

Birch Aquarium welcomes West Coast's first Little Blue Penguin chick

Dec 21, 2023

A quintet of cobalt cuties just waddled into the ‘Little Blue Penguins' habitat in La Jolla

La Jolla Jun 21, 2022

‘Little Blue Penguins' Waddle Into La Jolla

The first chick emerged from his egg on New Year's Day in the aquarium's Penguin Care and Conservation Center in Beyster Family Little Blue Penguins, a statement from the aquarium read.

The two middle chicks hatched on Jan. 23 and Jan. 26 and the two youngest chicks hatched on Feb. 18 and Feb. 20. Four of the chicks are male, while the aquarium still needs to confirm the sex of the youngest one.

Birch's Penguin Care Team worked to provide each chick with individual care, from recording observations to adjusting breeding plans.

"This has been our goal since before our penguin exhibit was even imagined," Strate said. "It truly took expert-level skills to successfully raise our little penguins by hand and I am so proud of my team for rising to the challenge."

According to the aquarium, the chicks learn important life skills including how to eat, socialize and swim during their first few months. Around the three-month mark, each chick joined the rest of the colony.

The aquarium's penguin colony includes individuals from five different zoos and aquariums.

