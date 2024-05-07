San Diego celebrates May 2024 as Small Business Month

The City of San Diego is celebrating May 2024 as Small Business Month.

California is home to 4.1 million "small businesses" and in San Diego, 93% of businesses have 12 or fewer employees, according to the City of San Diego.

On the first of the month, Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed May 2024 "Small Business Month" in the state.

The city is offering thousands of dollars to small businesses through various programs. Among them are the Small Business and Restaurant Program, Capacity Building Grant Program, and Storefront Improvement Program.

The Lab A Salon in North Park, which carries out a myriad of haircare services is one that could potentially benefit from the programs.

“A grant or funding from the city that would be so helpful,” Owner of The Lab A Salon Adrianne Tolentino said.

Business owners can receive up to $8,000 to create and implement a plan for improving their street-facing appearance as a part of the Storefront Improvement Program.

In fiscal year 2023, the city provided $84,560 of incentives through the program, according to the City of San Diego.

“We repainted the whole building. Built this covering. We redid the covered patio space,” Co-owner of Olympic Café told NBC 7 in December 2022 after benefitting from the Storefront Improvement Program.

The Capacity Building Grant Program supports the growth of nonprofit organizations that directly support small businesses in under-resourced communities, according to the City of San Diego.

To apply for the Storefront Improvement Program, business owners can click here.