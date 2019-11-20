You are watching a live feed of NBC 7 News Today in the player above. First Alert Weather will be combined with other top stories and traffic as our newscast continues on NBC7.com. Watch weekdays from 4:30 to 7 a.m.

After creating dozens of lightning strikes and sudden bursts of rain on Tuesday, the first significant storm system of the fall season was expected to dump even heavier rainfall on its second day over San Diego County Wednesday.

More than three dozen lightning strikes were recorded from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Tuesday. At least two strike hit a tree in Ramona, igniting one in flames and causing a portion of the second to topple onto a home.

The first day of rain brought more than 2 inches of rain to Valley Center, while Ramona and Rincon Springs saw an inch-and-a-half or more. About an eighth- of-an-inch of rain fell in La Jolla, and San Marcos saw .58 inches.

The scattered bursts of rain had the potential to cause flash flooding during the storm's three-day stay over San Diego, and at least one warning went into effect on Tuesday.

A flash flood watch was in effect for inland areas, mountains and deserts until Wednesday night. The heaviest rainfall was expected between Wednesday evening and Thursday, NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

Flooding shut down city streets like Quarry Road between State Route 125 and Lakeview Road in Spring Valley and Country Club Drive in San Marcos. Flooding also closed down the intersection of Discovery Street and Via Vera Cruz in San Marcos.

Southern California mountains above 6,000 feet could be topped with snow before the storm system moves out of the area late Thursday, though it is unlikely that San Diego's ranges will get anything more than a dusting.

The storm moved into San Diego County Tuesday afternoon and was a drastic shift from San Diego's hot and dry conditions on Sunday, which prompted a Red Flag Warning for the county.

Between Monday and Wednesday, temperatures were expected to drop about 20 degrees as a cold front from the north clashes with tropical moisture from the south, according to the National Weather Service.

"This sets the stage for widespread rain and areas of heavy rain with mountain snowfall," according to the National Weather Service.

Officials were taking measures to prepare for the storm. The county was offering free sandbags to residents in aniticipation of potential flooding.

This rainfall comes after the National Drought Mitigation Center Thursday designated much of California, including San Diego and Imperial Counties, as "abnormally dry" to "moderate drought" in some areas, for the first time since early 2019.

San Diego has not seen any rain for months, but this coming rainfall probably will not reverse the beginning signs of drought. Two inches of rain would be needed to bring San Diego out of its rain deficit, NBC 7 reported Friday.