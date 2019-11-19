Where to Find Free Sandbags in San Diego - NBC 7 San Diego
Where to Find Free Sandbags in San Diego

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 12 minutes ago

    Melissa Adan/NBC 7
    A steady amount of folks arrived at Moody’s recycling center to fill up free sandbags where scattered showers produced light rain early Wednesday.

    The city and county of San Diego want residents to be prepared for several days of rain expected in the forecast this week that could bring flash flooding.

    Free sandbags are being offered at areas across the county. The county has an interactive map can be used to find a location offering free sandbags near you. Click here to use the tool

    In the city of San Diego, up to 10 empty sandbags are being offered to those with a proof of residency. San Diegans can obtain sandbags from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 2 p.m. on weekends at the following locations: 

    Council District 1
    Standley Recreation Center
    3585 Governor Drive, San Diego 92122

    Council District 2
    Robb Athletic Field
    2525 Bacon St., San Diego 92107

    Council District 3
    Golden Hill Recreation Center
    2600 Golf Course Drive, San Diego 92102

    Council District 4
    Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center
    6401 Skyline Drive, San Diego 92114

    Council District 5
    Scripps Ranch Recreation Center
    11454 Blue Cypress Drive, San Diego 92131

    Council District 6
    North Clairemont Recreation Center
    4421 Bannock Ave., San Diego 92117

    Council District 7
    Allied Gardens Recreation Center
    5155 Greenbrier Ave., San Diego 92120

    Council District 8
    San Ysidro Community Activity Center
    179 Diza Road, San Diego 92173

    Council District 9
    City Heights Recreation Center
    4380 Landis St., San Diego 92105

    The city is making their own preperations ahead of potential flooding, including adding "no parking" signs in flood-prone areas and cleaning drains and inlets. 

    Residents were asked to do the same. Simple steps like sweeping out debris from storm drains and gutters, securing trash bins and not driving on flooding roadways could keep residents safe during flooding emergencies, the city of San Diego said. 

    Residents can report events such as flooding or downed trees by using the Get It Done application or by calling 619-527-7500. 

