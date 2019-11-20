Hazmat Responding to Fuel Spill From Big Rig Jack Knifed on I-15 - NBC 7 San Diego
Hazmat Responding to Fuel Spill From Big Rig Jack Knifed on I-15

The big rig lost control in northbound lanes between Adams Avenue and Interstate 8

By Rafael Avitabile

Published Nov 20, 2019 at 10:45 PM | Updated at 11:30 PM PST on Nov 20, 2019

    Big Rig Jack Knifes on I-15 Near Adams Ave

    NBC 7's Jackie Crea spoke to a CHP Sergeant at the scene of the crash. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019)

    A big rig jackknifed on a slickened stretch of Interstate 15 Wednesday evening and crashed causing a fuel spill that prompted a hazmat response.

    The UPS big rig lost control in northbound lanes in between Adams Avenue and Interstate 8 just before 10 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

    At least 35 gallons of diesel fuel spilled onto the freeway, SDFD said. All but one lane of the freeway were closed while a hazmat crew tended to the spill.

    No injuries were reported.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

