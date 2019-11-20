Hazmat Responding to Fuel Spill From Big Rig Jack Knifed on I-15

NBC 7's Jackie Crea spoke to a CHP Sergeant at the scene of the crash. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019)

A big rig jackknifed on a slickened stretch of Interstate 15 Wednesday evening and crashed causing a fuel spill that prompted a hazmat response.

The UPS big rig lost control in northbound lanes in between Adams Avenue and Interstate 8 just before 10 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

At least 35 gallons of diesel fuel spilled onto the freeway, SDFD said. All but one lane of the freeway were closed while a hazmat crew tended to the spill.

No injuries were reported.

No other information was available.

