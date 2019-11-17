Gusty Winds, Low Humidity Prompts Red Flag Warning

NBC 7's Gaby Rodriguez is in Alpine where the high winds can already be felt. (Published 56 minutes ago)

Strong gusty winds and low humidity will lead to critical fire weather conditions across the county on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

NWS issued a Red Flag Warning from 1 a.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday for the coastal mountain slopes and through valley corridors below passes and canyons.

“Windy conditions may lead to difficult travel conditions,” the NWS of San Diego said. “Any fire starts may lead to extreme fire behavior.”

During the warning, 40 to 50 miles per hour wind gusts are expected in coastal mountain slopes and ridges. Minimum relative humidity is expected around 10%.

Along with low humidity temperatures are expected to be high today, NBC 7’s Meteorologist Danica McAdam said.

“Today temperatures are expected to be 89 degrees for inland valleys and some parts of the county can see temperatures in the low 90s,” McAdam said.

Danica McAdam's Morning Forecast for Sunday, November 17, 2019 (Published 48 minutes ago)

NBC 7's Gaby Rodriguez spoke with San Diego Gas and Electric and they said there are no planned outages due to this Red Flag Warning.

In the past, SDG&E planned outages when Santa Ana winds would pick up posing a dangerous fire threat.

A Red Flag Warning means the combination of gusty winds, hot temperatures and low humidity that make the perfect conditions for wildfires to spark and spread rapidly.

Fall is historically one of the most dangerous times of the year for wildfires in California. Seven of the state's 10-most destructive wildfires occurred in October -- many fueled by monster winds, including Santa Ana gusts.