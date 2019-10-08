SDG&E announced they may have to turn off power for thousands of San Diego County residents amid forecasts of windy, dry weather that create extreme fire danger.

"Moderate Santa Ana winds are expected to sweep through our region starting Thursday and peak on Friday morning, bringing elevated wildfire danger to the backcountry and the potential for Public Safety Power Shutoffs," SDG&E said in a press release.

On Tuesday, SDG&E notified about 30,000 customers who live in high fire risk areas and could be impacted over the next few days.

Take a look at SDG&E's map here for areas where they anticipate outages. You can also look at a live map of current outages here.

The outage will mark the largest preventative outage in state history to try to avert wildfires caused by faulty lines. SDG&E, Southern California Edison and PG&E are all participating.

The following communities are currently forecasted to be impacted:

Banner Grade

Wynola

Julian

Santa Ysabel

East Ramona

Boulevard

Potrero

Viejas

Rincon

Palomar Mountain

Descanso

East Alpine

Pine Valley

Mt Laguna

Valley Center

West Valley Center

Mesa Grande

Rancho Santa Fe

Fallbrook

The areas listed may change as conditions change.

As the weather trends firm up, SDG&E said they will provide updated notifications to those customers within 24 hours of an anticipated Public Safety Power Shutoff, and then again within 1-4 hours of a shutoff, if possible.

"As California's climate conditions have changed, the traditional idea of a fire "season" has evolved into a year-long battle against stronger, faster wildfires. One of our preventative measures to help protect against wildfires is Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) events. These events may be called during extreme and potentially dangerous weather conditions."

If the shutoffs last more than 24 hours, SDG&E said they are prepared to open Community Resource Centers to provide support to impacted customers. At these facilities, customers can get water, snacks, charge their phone and get the latest updates.