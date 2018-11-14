 Spectacular Skies Over San Diego! - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Spectacular Skies Over San Diego!

By Becky Stickney

6 PHOTOS

9 minutes ago

Published 22 minutes ago | Updated 9 minutes ago
More Photo Galleries
Dave Chappelle Photobombs Ohio Couple's Engagement Shoot
Strong Winds Sweep County, Topple Trees
Connect With Us
AdChoices