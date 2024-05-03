New transit hub coming to Southwestern College by 2025

Federal money is coming to the South Bay to transform Southwestern College into a public transit hub.

On Friday morning, representative Juan Vargas presented a $500,000 check to Southwestern College. The federal funding will help move the current MTS bus lane, which sits along the only main road through campus, causing traffic and congestion for students and staff who drive to school.

This money will build a new transit hub along Otay Lakes Road's main drag, a win for students and the community.

"The new location is more than just a physical change. It’s going to serve as a hub of connectivity, linking neighborhoods, educational institutions and economic opportunity," said Don Dumas, Southwestern College board president.

The project is expected to be complete by June 2025.