Massalski Leads USD Past Holy Cross in Season Debut

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yauhen Massalski had 12 points and eight rebounds to lead San Diego to a 68-51 victory over Holy Cross on Saturday night.

Massalski came off the bench after missing the first 10 games of the season with an injury.

Braun Hartfield added 11 points and Finn Sullivan had 10 for San Diego (4-7), which shot 48% (29 of 54) from the floor but missed half its free throws (11 of 22) and committed 17 turnovers.

Joe Pridgen scored 16 points for Holy Cross (1-8). Austin Butler added nine points and 13 rebounds. The Crusaders finished with 19 turnovers.

The Toreros took the lead for good with 7:15 to play in the first half and built a 37-26 halftime advantage. The Crusaders pulled to 40-30 but didn't get closer. Hartfield's dunk made it 57-38 with 9:38 remaining.

San Diego plays Cal State Fullerton on the road on Wednesday. Holy Cross takes on Massachusetts-Boston at home on Tuesday.