Barrio Logan's Las Cuatro Milpas deals with closure rumors, faces expensive challenges

Las Cuatro Milpas restaurant has been a culinary landmark in Barrio Logan for almost a century. But lately it's been the talk of the neighborhood for another reason: rumors that it would close.

"The chorizo with beans. The tacos, tamales, everything. Everything is great," Rosa Cortez said.

Anyone there will tell you why Las Cuatro Milpas is worth waiting in line.

“They serve with such love,” Barbara Diaz said.

That’s why customers keep coming back.

The line grew even longer after rumors started spreading that the long-time family business was closing.

The owners say that’s not true. However, according to a spokesperson with the city of San Diego, Las Cuatro Milpas owes sales taxes to the state and is also delinquent on their property taxes.

Failure to pay property taxes can lead the county to sell a property at auction.

The restaurant’s situation has drawn out lots of support.

“If you believe in something like home cooking, family, friends, community, then you need to support a place like this,” Che Velasco, a frequent customer, said.

Sofia Estudilla is a sister of one of the restaurant owners.

"My grandpa started doing this business in 1933, and then my dad, and now my sister,” Estudillo said.

She said since then, the business has been operated by family.

“This week is super busy. Super busy because everybody thinks it’s going to sell. But no, not yet, for years,” Estudillo said.

Customers sure hope so.

“Someday they will be closed, and if you don’t come now, you may never have a chance,” Velasco said.

As for the restaurant’s other tax issue, the sales taxes that it owes to the state, that can lead to financial penalties.