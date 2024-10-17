Special California quakes: Preparing for the big one

Southern California has experienced a series of earthquakes in recent months, reminding us of the dynamic and often volatile seismic nature of the state. California's landscape is shaped by multiple faults capable of producing powerful earthquakes. The San Andreas Fault extends about 800 miles from Cape Mendocino to the Mexican border. This geological feature has been responsible for some of the most devastating earthquakes in the state's history.

However, the southern section of the San Andreas Fault has not recorded a major earthquake in over 400 years, according to Geoscientist and Civil Engineer Ignacio Sepulveda. According to Sepulveda, that area typically experiences a major earthquake every 140-150 years, which means that an earthquake could happen at any time.

A sector of the San Andreas fault, in Southern California. (Getty Images)

Historical Earthquakes

The 1906 San Francisco earthquake, with a magnitude of 7.9, remains one of the most significant seismic events in U.S. history.

It is estimated that more than 3,000 people died and around 28,000 buildings were destroyed, with tremors lasting between 45 and 60 seconds. The earthquake was felt from southern Oregon to southern Los Angeles and as far as Nevada.

Devastation and destruction following the 1906 San Francisco earthquake

More recently, the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake (magnitude 6.9) in Northern California caused 63 deaths and approximately $6 billion in damages.

In Southern California, the 1994 Northridge earthquake (magnitude 6.7) resulted in nearly 60 fatalities and damaged over 112,000 buildings, with estimated damages of up to $20 billion.

Northridge Earthquake: Photos From the Days Following the Shaking

Technological Advances

Recent advances in earthquake monitoring and early warning systems offer some hope. The GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) network, with nearly 1,000 stations on the West Coast, can detect even the slightest changes in the Earth's crust with millimeter-level precision. This data feeds into early warning systems like ShakeAlert and MyShake, potentially providing crucial seconds of warning before a strong tremor begins.

Additionally, researchers at UC San Diego are testing innovative building designs using sustainable materials like laminated wood, which can be more resilient during seismic events. UC San Diego created the tallest building ever tested in an earthquake simulator. The Tallwood project, a 10-story wooden structure, was tested on UC San Diego's shake table in May 2023.

Although earthquakes remain a constant risk in California, ongoing research, improved construction techniques, and better preparedness can help mitigate their impact. As seismologists continue to refine their understanding and forecasting abilities, residents are encouraged to stay informed and prepared for the possibility of the next major earthquake.

Did you know that aftershocks can be forecasted following a major earthquake?

After a major earthquake, aftershocks can cause additional damage and make rescue and recovery efforts more dangerous. For this reason, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) publishes aftershock forecasts. While individual aftershocks cannot be predicted, scientists can forecast the general behavior of aftershock sequences using statistical methods and historical data from areas with similar geology. These forecasts are calculated for earthquakes of magnitude 5 or greater in the U.S. and its territories, using tools like seismographs and GPS to estimate the magnitude and probability of aftershocks.

Aftershock forecasts provide crucial information that can save lives in affected communities. Emergency services use these forecasts to make decisions about when to conduct inspections of damaged buildings and carry out search and rescue operations. As communities rebuild and recover, being informed about the potential for aftershocks can make a significant difference in safety. Larger earthquakes tend to produce more aftershocks, and data measured by the regional seismic network is essential for estimating their magnitude and probability.

Preparation and Protection

As earthquakes remain an unpredictable threat, preparation is key. Experts recommend:

Create an emergency kit with essentials like water, non-perishable food, first aid supplies, and important documents. Develop a family communication plan. Secure heavy furniture and objects that could fall during an earthquake. Identify safe spots in each room to take cover.

For homeowners, additional measures can be taken to protect the property:

Reinforce the house's foundation—The California Earthquake Authority provides guidance and potential grant programs for this purpose. Consider earthquake insurance—Standard homeowners' insurance does not cover earthquake damage. Separate policies are available, but only about 13% of California homeowners currently have such coverage.

Did you feel it?

If you ever feel seismic movements, keep in mind that it’s important to report it, as earthquake reports are crucial for scientists studying earthquakes and tectonic activity.

Report an earthquake here.

By analyzing seismic waves, scientists can detect unusual patterns in the Earth's crust that may indicate the presence of unknown faults. Studying seismic movements allows scientists to understand how faults behave, including how they break and interact, which can reveal new fault systems.