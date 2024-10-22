Transport to the South of France at West Hollywood's Chez Mia

Chez Mia brings luxe Côte d’Azur cuisine (and vibes) to West Hollywood

California Live correspondent Lisa Breckenridge visits Chez Mia, the newest ‘it’ restaurant on West Hollywood’s iconic Melrose Avenue. Marissa Hermer, renowned restauranter behind the French-inspired foodie destination shares the inspiration behind the vacation-like escape in the heart of Los Angeles. Plus, learn how to make their mouth watering caramelized onion tart for your holiday hosting needs.

Chez Mia’s Pissaladiére (Caramelized Onion Tart) Recipe:

Ingredients-

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

6 yellow onions

3 tbsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 tbsp. Butter

1 package phyllo dough

thyme (optional)

anchovies (optional)

olives (optional)

salt & pepper

Method-