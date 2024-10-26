Balboa Park

San Diego police investigating ‘suspicious package' found near Balboa Park's House of Israel

By Renee Schmiedeberg

San Diego police are investigating a "suspicious package" found outside Balboa Park's House of Israel as a targeted incident on Oct. 26, 2024. (NBC 7 San Diego)
A suspicious but non-life-threatening package was found on top of a flagpole right outside Balboa Park's House of Israel on Saturday, leading San Diego police to investigate it as a targeted incident.

Nothing dangerous was found, according to the San Diego Police Department. Investigators are using surveillance footage as part of the investigation.

Police did not release details on how the package got there.

The House of Israel is part of the House of Pacific Relations International Cottages. Police have blocked off some of the cottages for the investigation.

No other details were available. This is a developing story. NBC 7 will update this page with new information as it arrives.

