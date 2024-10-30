San Diegans head to the polls early to cast their votes

Decision 2024: What to Know
- San Diego Voter's Guide: Everything you need to know about voting in the 2024 Presidential Election
- When is Election Day? Election Day is Nov. 5, 2024. For more important dates, click here.
- Where to vote early: Early voting is underway now through Election Day. On Oct. 26, nearly 40 vote centers will open for voters to chose from. Find a location here.
- How to vote by mail: Every San Diego County voter receives a ballot in the mail. Fill it out, sign it, and return it at hundreds of drop-off locations across the county.
- Who is on the ballot? Enter your address here to find candidates on the state and national level. Follow NBC 7's Decision 2024 for more on local measures and candidates.
- What propositions are on the ballot? Here are all 10 California ballot propositions for the 2024 election, explained
With one week until Election Day, more than 500,000 San Diego County residents have already cast their votes, according to the San Diego Registrar of Voters.
Nearly 40 vote centers opened for early voting on the weekend of Oct. 26, with 200 more expected to open the weekend of Nov. 2. Voters can drop off their ballots, vote in person, fill out a provisional ballot or get their questions answered by poll workers.
“I feel the weight of it,” Ashley Morrison told NBC 7 outside of the North Park Recreation Center after she cast her vote. “I always like to vote.”
Morrison was one of a couple dozen visitors to the North Park vote center on Tuesday. She explained that she has not missed an election since she turned 18, in part because her parents are immigrants and did not have the opportunity to vote for themselves for citizenship reasons.
“For me, it’s a big deal. I’m grateful to do it, but it’s kind of a heavy thing,” she shared. However, she said this year she felt a new sense of urgency tied in with the usual Election Day excitement that she had enjoyed for years. She described the feeling as “unsettled.”
“I really don’t know what's going to happen, and so I’m just trying to remain even-keeled about the situation,” Morrison said. “My mom always says, ‘Don’t get too up, don't get too low.'"
William Engel, another early voter in North Park, agreed.
“I’m trying to keep hopeful,” he told NBC 7. “That’s why I voted early, and I'm hoping a lot of people do, and I’m hoping we get something out of this that’s good — good for all people.”
Engel and Morrison both took advantage of early voting. Most polling locations will be open starting on Nov. 2 across San Diego County. For a full list of vote centers included on our San Diego Voting Guide, click here.