PHOTOS: Pets you can adopt today for NBC 7's Clear the Shelters campaign

Thousands of pets in San Diego County shelters are waiting for the day they find their forever-loving home.
As part of NBCUniversal Local's nationwide campaign Clear the Shelters, NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 San Diego are partnering with local shelters from Aug. 10 to Sept. 10 to promote pet adoption and raise funds for animal welfare.
Throughout the campaign, adoption fees at all of the San Diego Humane Society's campuses will be 50% off. On Saturday, Sept. 7, all adoption fees will be waived for the annual Clear the Shelters event.
Are you ready to bring a lifetime of happiness to a furry friend? Then join us on our journey to "clear the shelters!"
Clear the Shelters:
Each day, our stations will highlight an adoptable pet from one of our participating local shelters. If you see an animal or read a biography that tugs at your heart, contact the shelter below each picture to take that pet home.
Here are some of the pets you can adopt today:
Note: This story will be updated with more adoptable pets each week. You may find that the animal you're interested in has already been adopted. If that's the case, you can find more available fur-ever friends here.
Jax
Put your paws together for Jax the dog! This brown and black 9-year-old puggle mix is just a little over 40 pounds and is described by his shelter as a "senior sweetheart who's all about the love." Despite his age, he has the energy of a puppy and puts smiles on the faces of everyone around him with his affectionate personality.
Jax is searching for a forever home where he can be the sole star of the household. Think you could give him the love and care he deserves? He's currently in a foster home, but you can email eccadoptions@sdhumane.org to schedule a time to meet him.
Luna
Look at this beautiful cat! Luna is a shy but sweet brown tabby. She is 10 years old and is looking for a calm and quiet place to call home. Her favorite activities include taking long naps and discovering cozy hiding spots.
If you're looking for a gentle fur-ever friend, pick Luna up at San Diego Humane Society's Oceanside campus on Airport Road.
Kiwi
Say hello to Kiwi the rabbit! This gray and brown Holland lop is as curious as ever. He would love to find a home that has room for a large indoor enclosure that he can explore and a family who will interact with him every day. He's 6 years old and almost 5-and-a-half pounds.
Can't wait to spend time with Kiwi on the floor and shower him with lots of greens and Timothy hay? Head down to the San Diego Humane Society's Oceanside campus on Airport Road.
Luka
Meet Luka! Cuddles and attention are this Siberian husky mix's two favorite things. He is looking for an adventure buddy who doesn't mind that he thinks he's a lapdog. He is 3 years old and 56 pounds.
Don't walk, run and take this silly boy home! He is located at San Diego Humane Society's campus on Gaines Street.
Porko
This little fella right here is Porko. He's a friendly and curious American guinea pig, looking for his forever home. His only requirements: a balanced diet of fresh veggies, hay and pellets and a spacious cage with plenty of hiding spots and toys!
Porko is considered a staff and volunteer favorite at the San Diego Humane Society's campus on Gaines Street, which is where you can adopt him today!
San Diego County shelters participating in 2024 Clear the Shelters
North County
Rancho Coastal Humane Society
389 Requeza St, Encinitas, CA 92024
760-753-6413
Rescue Fenix
10131 Sage Hill Way, Escondido, CA 92026
619-488-1003
San Diego Humane Society - Escondido Campus
3500 Burnet Dr, Escondido, CA 92058
San Diego Humane Society - Oceanside Campus
2905 San Luis Rey Rd, Oceanside, CA 92058
619-299-7012
San Diego Humane Society - Oceanside Campus - Airport Road Location
572 Airport Rd, Oceanside, CA 92058
619-299-7012
San Diego Central
The Cat Lounge Rescue and Adoption Center
1006 Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037
858-886-7083
San Diego Humane Society - San Diego Campus
5500 Gaines St, San Diego, CA 92110
619-299-7012
East County
Friends of Cats, INC
15587 Olde Hwy 80, El Cajon CA 92021
619-561-0361
Humane Society of Imperial County
1575 W. Pico Ave, El Centro, CA 92243
760-352-1911
San Diego Humane Society - El Cajon Campus
1373 N. Marshall Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020
619-299-7012
South Bay
County of San Diego Department of Animal Services
5821 Sweetwater Rd, Bonita, CA 91902
619-767-2675
Chula Vista Animal Services
130 Beyer Way, Chula Vista, CA 91911
619-476-2477
Riverside County
Animal Friends of the Valleys
33751 Mission Trail, Wildomar, CA 92595
951-674-0618
ARE Animal Rescue Inc
101 E Florida Ave., Hemet, CA 92543
951-708-1280
Community Canines
26845 Jefferson Avenue, Murrieta, CA 92562
760-702-2440
Find your nearest participating Clear the Shelters location below:
