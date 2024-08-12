PHOTOS: Pets you can adopt today for NBC 7's Clear the Shelters campaign

Thousands of pets in San Diego County shelters are waiting for the day they find their forever-loving home.

As part of NBCUniversal Local's nationwide campaign Clear the Shelters, NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 San Diego are partnering with local shelters from Aug. 10 to Sept. 10 to promote pet adoption and raise funds for animal welfare.

Throughout the campaign, adoption fees at all of the San Diego Humane Society's campuses will be 50% off. On Saturday, Sept. 7, all adoption fees will be waived for the annual Clear the Shelters event.

Are you ready to bring a lifetime of happiness to a furry friend? Then join us on our journey to "clear the shelters!"

Each day, our stations will highlight an adoptable pet from one of our participating local shelters. If you see an animal or read a biography that tugs at your heart, contact the shelter below each picture to take that pet home.

Here are some of the pets you can adopt today:

Note: This story will be updated with more adoptable pets each week. You may find that the animal you're interested in has already been adopted. If that's the case, you can find more available fur-ever friends here.

Jax

San Diego Humane Society Jax the dog.

Put your paws together for Jax the dog! This brown and black 9-year-old puggle mix is just a little over 40 pounds and is described by his shelter as a "senior sweetheart who's all about the love." Despite his age, he has the energy of a puppy and puts smiles on the faces of everyone around him with his affectionate personality.

Jax is searching for a forever home where he can be the sole star of the household. Think you could give him the love and care he deserves? He's currently in a foster home, but you can email eccadoptions@sdhumane.org to schedule a time to meet him.

Learn more about Jax

Luna

San Diego Humane Society Luna the cat.

Look at this beautiful cat! Luna is a shy but sweet brown tabby. She is 10 years old and is looking for a calm and quiet place to call home. Her favorite activities include taking long naps and discovering cozy hiding spots.

If you're looking for a gentle fur-ever friend, pick Luna up at San Diego Humane Society's Oceanside campus on Airport Road.

Learn more about Luna

Kiwi

San Diego Humane Society Kiwi the rabbit.

Say hello to Kiwi the rabbit! This gray and brown Holland lop is as curious as ever. He would love to find a home that has room for a large indoor enclosure that he can explore and a family who will interact with him every day. He's 6 years old and almost 5-and-a-half pounds.

Can't wait to spend time with Kiwi on the floor and shower him with lots of greens and Timothy hay? Head down to the San Diego Humane Society's Oceanside campus on Airport Road.

Learn more about Kiwi

Luka

San Diego Humane Society Luka the dog.

Meet Luka! Cuddles and attention are this Siberian husky mix's two favorite things. He is looking for an adventure buddy who doesn't mind that he thinks he's a lapdog. He is 3 years old and 56 pounds.

Don't walk, run and take this silly boy home! He is located at San Diego Humane Society's campus on Gaines Street.

Learn more about Luka

Porko

San Diego Humane Society Porko the guinea pig.

This little fella right here is Porko. He's a friendly and curious American guinea pig, looking for his forever home. His only requirements: a balanced diet of fresh veggies, hay and pellets and a spacious cage with plenty of hiding spots and toys!

Porko is considered a staff and volunteer favorite at the San Diego Humane Society's campus on Gaines Street, which is where you can adopt him today!

Learn more about Porko

San Diego County shelters participating in 2024 Clear the Shelters

North County

Rancho Coastal Humane Society

389 Requeza St, Encinitas, CA 92024

760-753-6413

Rescue Fenix

10131 Sage Hill Way, Escondido, CA 92026

619-488-1003

San Diego Humane Society - Escondido Campus

3500 Burnet Dr, Escondido, CA 92058

San Diego Humane Society - Oceanside Campus

2905 San Luis Rey Rd, Oceanside, CA 92058

619-299-7012

San Diego Humane Society - Oceanside Campus - Airport Road Location

572 Airport Rd, Oceanside, CA 92058

619-299-7012

San Diego Central

The Cat Lounge Rescue and Adoption Center

1006 Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037

858-886-7083

San Diego Humane Society - San Diego Campus

5500 Gaines St, San Diego, CA 92110

619-299-7012

East County

Friends of Cats, INC

15587 Olde Hwy 80, El Cajon CA 92021

619-561-0361

Humane Society of Imperial County

1575 W. Pico Ave, El Centro, CA 92243

760-352-1911

San Diego Humane Society - El Cajon Campus

1373 N. Marshall Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020

619-299-7012

South Bay

County of San Diego Department of Animal Services

5821 Sweetwater Rd, Bonita, CA 91902

619-767-2675

Chula Vista Animal Services

130 Beyer Way, Chula Vista, CA 91911

619-476-2477

Riverside County

Animal Friends of the Valleys

33751 Mission Trail, Wildomar, CA 92595

951-674-0618

ARE Animal Rescue Inc

101 E Florida Ave., Hemet, CA 92543

951-708-1280

Community Canines

26845 Jefferson Avenue, Murrieta, CA 92562

760-702-2440

Find your nearest participating Clear the Shelters location below:

For more information, visit NBC7.com/ClearTheShelters and T20.com/DesocuparLosAlbergues and follow Clear the Shelters on social media!