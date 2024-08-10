Join NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 for the annual Clear the Shelters pet adoption event

What to Know: Clear the Shelters event
- What: Celebrate Clear the Shelters during this one-day event. All adoption fees will be waived!
- When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7
- Where: San Diego Humane Society's San Diego campus at 5500 Gaines Street, San Diego, CA 92110
NBC 7 and Telemundo 20's monthlong pet adoption campaign is underway, and both stations will be celebrating its tail-wagging success during the annual Clear the Shelters event on Saturday, Sept. 7.
The event is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the San Diego Humane Society's campus on Gaines Street. Adoption fees will be waived at all of San Diego Humane Society's campuses across the county on the day of the event.
Stop by to say hello to NBC 7 and T20 team members, get fun promo items and, most importantly, bring home a new furry friend.
329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.
More than 400 pets were adopted during last year's one-day-only event.
Photos: 2023 Clear the Shelters main adoption event at San Diego Humane Society
If you can't make it to this year's event, Clear the Shelters will continue until Sept. 10. A list of participating shelters is below.
Local
San Diego County shelters participating in 2024 Clear the Shelters
North County
Rancho Coastal Humane Society
389 Requeza St, Encinitas, CA 92024
760-753-6413
Rescue Fenix
10131 Sage Hill Way, Escondido, CA 92026
619-488-1003
San Diego Humane Society - Escondido Campus
3500 Burnet Dr, Escondido, CA 92058
San Diego Humane Society - Oceanside Campus
2905 San Luis Rey Rd, Oceanside, CA 92058
619-299-7012
San Diego Humane Society - Oceanside Campus - Airport Road Location
572 Airport Rd, Oceanside, CA 92058
619-299-7012
San Diego Central
The Cat Lounge Rescue and Adoption Center
1006 Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037
858-886-7083
San Diego Humane Society - San Diego Campus
5500 Gaines St, San Diego, CA 92110
619-299-7012
East County
Friends of Cats, INC
15587 Olde Hwy 80, El Cajon CA 92021
619-561-0361
Humane Society of Imperial County
1575 W. Pico Ave, El Centro, CA 92243
760-352-1911
San Diego Humane Society - El Cajon Campus
1373 N. Marshall Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020
619-299-7012
South Bay
County of San Diego Department of Animal Services
5821 Sweetwater Rd, Bonita, CA 91902
619-767-2675
Chula Vista Animal Services
130 Beyer Way, Chula Vista, CA 91911
619-476-2477
Riverside County
Animal Friends of the Valleys
33751 Mission Trail, Wildomar, CA 92595
951-674-0618
ARE Animal Rescue Inc
101 E Florida Ave., Hemet, CA 92543
951-708-1280
Community Canines
26845 Jefferson Avenue, Murrieta, CA 92562
760-702-2440
Find your nearest participating Clear the Shelters location below: