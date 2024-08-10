Join NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 for the annual Clear the Shelters pet adoption event

What to Know: Clear the Shelters event What : Celebrate Clear the Shelters during this one-day event. All adoption fees will be waived!

: Celebrate Clear the Shelters during this one-day event. All adoption fees will be waived! When : 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7

: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7 Where: San Diego Humane Society's San Diego campus at 5500 Gaines Street, San Diego, CA 92110

NBC 7 and Telemundo 20's monthlong pet adoption campaign is underway, and both stations will be celebrating its tail-wagging success during the annual Clear the Shelters event on Saturday, Sept. 7.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the San Diego Humane Society's campus on Gaines Street. Adoption fees will be waived at all of San Diego Humane Society's campuses across the county on the day of the event.

Stop by to say hello to NBC 7 and T20 team members, get fun promo items and, most importantly, bring home a new furry friend.

More than 400 pets were adopted during last year's one-day-only event.

Photos: 2023 Clear the Shelters main adoption event at San Diego Humane Society

If you can't make it to this year's event, Clear the Shelters will continue until Sept. 10. A list of participating shelters is below.

San Diego County shelters participating in 2024 Clear the Shelters

North County

Rancho Coastal Humane Society

389 Requeza St, Encinitas, CA 92024

760-753-6413

Rescue Fenix

10131 Sage Hill Way, Escondido, CA 92026

619-488-1003

San Diego Humane Society - Escondido Campus

3500 Burnet Dr, Escondido, CA 92058

San Diego Humane Society - Oceanside Campus

2905 San Luis Rey Rd, Oceanside, CA 92058

619-299-7012

San Diego Humane Society - Oceanside Campus - Airport Road Location

572 Airport Rd, Oceanside, CA 92058

619-299-7012

San Diego Central

The Cat Lounge Rescue and Adoption Center

1006 Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037

858-886-7083

San Diego Humane Society - San Diego Campus

5500 Gaines St, San Diego, CA 92110

619-299-7012

East County

Friends of Cats, INC

15587 Olde Hwy 80, El Cajon CA 92021

619-561-0361

Humane Society of Imperial County

1575 W. Pico Ave, El Centro, CA 92243

760-352-1911

San Diego Humane Society - El Cajon Campus

1373 N. Marshall Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020

619-299-7012

South Bay

County of San Diego Department of Animal Services

5821 Sweetwater Rd, Bonita, CA 91902

619-767-2675

Chula Vista Animal Services

130 Beyer Way, Chula Vista, CA 91911

619-476-2477

Riverside County

Animal Friends of the Valleys

33751 Mission Trail, Wildomar, CA 92595

951-674-0618

ARE Animal Rescue Inc

101 E Florida Ave., Hemet, CA 92543

951-708-1280

Community Canines

26845 Jefferson Avenue, Murrieta, CA 92562

760-702-2440

Find your nearest participating Clear the Shelters location below: