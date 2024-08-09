What to know about Clear the Shelters, NBC 7's annual pet adoption campaign

What to Know
- Clear the Shelters is an annual campaign to promote animal adoption across the country
- The campaign runs from Aug. 10 to Sept. 10, with a big event on Saturday, Sept. 7
- Several San Diego County shelters are participating. Scroll down to view the full list
It's that PAWSitively good time of the year again!
San Diegans can bring home a new furry friend for this year's Clear the Shelters — NBCUniversal Local's monthlong nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign.
From Aug. 10 to Sept. 10, NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 San Diego are partnering with several local animal shelters and rescues to promote pet adoption and raise funds for animal welfare.
Mark your calendars for Saturday, Sept. 7, when both stations will come together to host a big event at San Diego Humane Society's campus on Gaines Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All adoption fees will be waived during the event. More details to come.
Clear the Shelters:
Many shelters have dogs and cats up for adoption, but rabbits, guinea pigs, reptiles and farm animals are also available at some locations.
You can also find the purr-fect pet for you virtually! Using the WeRescue app, you can search for pets in the area by factors like breed, gender and size, submit adoption applications and ask questions to shelters.
Clear the Shelters has raised millions of dollars for participating animal shelters and rescues since launching in 2015. Last year, more than 150 NBC and Telemundo stations teamed up with 1,400-plus shelters and rescues located across 49 states and territories, including Puerto Rico and Guam. The 2023 campaign helped over 150,000 pets find homes while raising more than $575,000.
The campaign is celebrating a decade this August. Its landmark anniversary comes after Clear the Shelters surpassed 1 million all-time adoptions in 2023.
If you are not ready to bring home a new pet this year but would still like to participate in the campaign, you can make a donation at ClearTheShetlersFund.org. In honor of the 10th anniversary, the donation initiative will have an extended run of Aug. 1 to Sept. 30.
San Diego County shelters participating in 2024 Clear the Shelters
North County
Rancho Coastal Humane Society
389 Requeza St, Encinitas, CA 92024
760-753-6413
Rescue Fenix
10131 Sage Hill Way, Escondido, CA 92026
619-488-1003
San Diego Humane Society - Escondido Campus
3500 Burnet Dr, Escondido, CA 92058
San Diego Humane Society - Oceanside Campus
2905 San Luis Rey Rd, Oceanside, CA 92058
619-299-7012
San Diego Humane Society - Oceanside Campus - Airport Road Location
572 Airport Rd, Oceanside, CA 92058
619-299-7012
San Diego Central
The Cat Lounge Rescue and Adoption Center
1006 Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037
858-886-7083
San Diego Humane Society - San Diego Campus
5500 Gaines St, San Diego, CA 92110
619-299-7012
East County
Friends of Cats, INC
15587 Olde Hwy 80, El Cajon CA 92021
619-561-0361
Humane Society of Imperial County
1575 W. Pico Ave, El Centro, CA 92243
760-352-1911
San Diego Humane Society - El Cajon Campus
1373 N. Marshall Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020
619-299-7012
South Bay
County of San Diego Department of Animal Services
5821 Sweetwater Rd, Bonita, CA 91902
619-767-2675
Chula Vista Animal Services
130 Beyer Way, Chula Vista, CA 91911
619-476-2477
Riverside County
Animal Friends of the Valleys
33751 Mission Trail, Wildomar, CA 92595
951-674-0618
ARE Animal Rescue Inc
101 E Florida Ave., Hemet, CA 92543
951-708-1280
Community Canines
26845 Jefferson Avenue, Murrieta, CA 92562
760-702-2440
Find your nearest participating Clear the Shelters location below:
For more information, visit NBC7.com/ClearTheShelters and T20.com/DesocuparLosAlbergues and follow Clear the Shelters on social media!
- X: @ClearTheShelter
- Instagram: cleartheshelters
- TikTok: @cleartheshelters
- Hashtags: #ClearTheShelters and #DesocuparLosAlbergues