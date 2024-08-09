What to know about Clear the Shelters, NBC 7's annual pet adoption campaign

What to Know Clear the Shelters is an annual campaign to promote animal adoption across the country

The campaign runs from Aug. 10 to Sept. 10, with a big event on Saturday, Sept. 7

Several San Diego County shelters are participating. Scroll down to view the full list

It's that PAWSitively good time of the year again!

San Diegans can bring home a new furry friend for this year's Clear the Shelters — NBCUniversal Local's monthlong nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign.

From Aug. 10 to Sept. 10, NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 San Diego are partnering with several local animal shelters and rescues to promote pet adoption and raise funds for animal welfare.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, Sept. 7, when both stations will come together to host a big event at San Diego Humane Society's campus on Gaines Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All adoption fees will be waived during the event. More details to come.

Many shelters have dogs and cats up for adoption, but rabbits, guinea pigs, reptiles and farm animals are also available at some locations.

You can also find the purr-fect pet for you virtually! Using the WeRescue app, you can search for pets in the area by factors like breed, gender and size, submit adoption applications and ask questions to shelters.

Clear the Shelters has raised millions of dollars for participating animal shelters and rescues since launching in 2015. Last year, more than 150 NBC and Telemundo stations teamed up with 1,400-plus shelters and rescues located across 49 states and territories, including Puerto Rico and Guam. The 2023 campaign helped over 150,000 pets find homes while raising more than $575,000.

The campaign is celebrating a decade this August. Its landmark anniversary comes after Clear the Shelters surpassed 1 million all-time adoptions in 2023.

If you are not ready to bring home a new pet this year but would still like to participate in the campaign, you can make a donation at ClearTheShetlersFund.org. In honor of the 10th anniversary, the donation initiative will have an extended run of Aug. 1 to Sept. 30.

San Diego County shelters participating in 2024 Clear the Shelters

North County

Rancho Coastal Humane Society

389 Requeza St, Encinitas, CA 92024

760-753-6413

Rescue Fenix

10131 Sage Hill Way, Escondido, CA 92026

619-488-1003

San Diego Humane Society - Escondido Campus

3500 Burnet Dr, Escondido, CA 92058

San Diego Humane Society - Oceanside Campus

2905 San Luis Rey Rd, Oceanside, CA 92058

619-299-7012

San Diego Humane Society - Oceanside Campus - Airport Road Location

572 Airport Rd, Oceanside, CA 92058

619-299-7012

San Diego Central

The Cat Lounge Rescue and Adoption Center

1006 Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037

858-886-7083

San Diego Humane Society - San Diego Campus

5500 Gaines St, San Diego, CA 92110

619-299-7012

East County

Friends of Cats, INC

15587 Olde Hwy 80, El Cajon CA 92021

619-561-0361

Humane Society of Imperial County

1575 W. Pico Ave, El Centro, CA 92243

760-352-1911

San Diego Humane Society - El Cajon Campus

1373 N. Marshall Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020

619-299-7012

South Bay

County of San Diego Department of Animal Services

5821 Sweetwater Rd, Bonita, CA 91902

619-767-2675

Chula Vista Animal Services

130 Beyer Way, Chula Vista, CA 91911

619-476-2477

Riverside County

Animal Friends of the Valleys

33751 Mission Trail, Wildomar, CA 92595

951-674-0618

ARE Animal Rescue Inc

101 E Florida Ave., Hemet, CA 92543

951-708-1280

Community Canines

26845 Jefferson Avenue, Murrieta, CA 92562

760-702-2440

Find your nearest participating Clear the Shelters location below:

For more information, visit NBC7.com/ClearTheShelters and T20.com/DesocuparLosAlbergues and follow Clear the Shelters on social media!