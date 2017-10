These are the victims from Southern California killed when a gunman fired from a hotel room on the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas on Sunday. The shooting left at least 59 people dead and hundreds injured.

A Manhattan Beach teacher and police department employee are among those killed in the Las Vegas mas shooting. Angie Crouch reports for the NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017.