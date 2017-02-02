Two suspects have been identified in three different armed robberies at Metro PCS stores across San Diego.

The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) released surveillance video and images of the suspects Thursday.

The first robbery was reported on Jan. 27 at 1:14 p.m. on the 4200 block of El Cajon Boulevard in the Kensington area. Police said a man, wearing a mask approached two employees in the store and demanded cell phones and money. He had been carrying a handgun.

On Jan. 30, another Metro PCS store on on the 3400 block of Adams Avenue was robbed at gunpoint by two armed suspects.

The third armed robbery occurred on Monday, Feb. 1 inside the Metro PCS on the 1800 block of Coronado Avenue near 19th Street in Egger Highlands. Only suspect was involved in this robbery, police said.

One suspect is described to be in his 30s, approximately 5-feet 7-inches tall, with a thin to medium build. He was identified to be the suspect in the Jan. 27 robbery, wearing a mask, dark sunglasses and a dark hoodie.

The second suspect is a 25 to 30-year-old man, around 6-feet tall and wanted in connection to the Jan. 30 robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call SDPD or Crime Stoppers at (888)580-8477. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.