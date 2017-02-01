Armed Robbery at Metro PCS Store in Egger Highlands

A Metro PCS store in the Egger Highlands area of San Diego was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday, the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) confirmed.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:04 p.m. on the 1800 block of Coronado Avenue near 19th Street.

A man, described to be in his 20s, entered the store with a handgun and made a demand to the employees. He was last seen getting inside a black sedan and driving away.

According to police, he is 5-foot 7-inches in height with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a dark hoodie and jeans.

At this time, it's unknown what was stolen.