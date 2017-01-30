Metro PCS Store Robbed at Gunpoint in Normal Heights

Authorities are investigating an armed robbery at a Metro PCS store in the Normal Heights area of San Diego.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:35 p.m. on the 3400 block of Adams Avenue.

According to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD), two suspects carrying pistols entered the store and made a demand to the employee.

Both ran away to an unknown direction, SDPD said. At this point, it is unknown what was stolen.

The suspects were described to be two men—one was 25 to 30 years old, tall with a thin build wearing a hoodie and a mask. The second suspect was 35 to 40 years old with a heavy build, wearing sunglasses and dark clothing.

Last Friday, another armed robbery was reported at a Metro PCS in the Kensington area.

San Diego police said it is unknown if the two incidents are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to Crime Stoppers at (888)580-8477.