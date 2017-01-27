A suspect robbed a Metro PCS store at gunpoint Friday afternoon in the Kensington area of San Diego.

The robbery was reported at 1:14 p.m. on the 4200 block of El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego Police (SDPD) said.

Police said a man, wearing a mask approached two employees in the store and demanded cell phones and money.

He had been carrying a handgun.

After the employees met his demands, the suspect ran away northbound on 42nd Street.

According to SDPD, he had been wearing a dark colored jacket, blue pants, sunglasses and was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call SDPD or Crime Stoppers at (888)580-8477.