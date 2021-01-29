weather

How Much Rain, Snow Has Fallen in San Diego During 3 Winter Storms?

We recap three winter storms, using data from the National Weather Service.

By Andrew Johnson

Three winter storms pummeled San Diego County in less than a week at the end of January.

We recap how much rain and snow the region received in that time, using data from the National Weather Service.

Friday, Jan. 29: Third Winter Storm

The rain is here. A lot of it. NBC 7's Sheena Parveen shares the First Alert Forecast for the morning of Jan. 29, 2021, as a wet Friday awaits San Diego.

Rain (in inches):

  • Fallbrook: 1.17  
  • Carlsbad: 1.12
  • Escondido: 1.10
  • Santee: 0.97
  • El Cajon: 0.93
  • San Ysidro: 0.90
  • La Mesa: 0.84
  • Kearny Mesa: 0.82
  • Encinitas: 0.79
  • Poway: 0.70  
  • Chula Vista: 0.69
  • Julian: 0.68
  • Big Black Mountain: 0.65
  • La Jolla: 0.65
  • Miramar: 0.64
  • Ramona: 0.63 
  • Mission Beach: 0.47

Snow (in inches):

  • Big Bear Resorts: 10-14
  • Lake Arrowhead: 11-13

These numbers were provided by the National Weather Service for its 24-hour precipitation totals as of 8 a.m. on Jan. 29.

Monday, Jan. 25: Second Winter Storm

NBC's Melissa Adan reports from Pacific Beach where strong winds nearly knocked her over.

Rain (in inches):

  • Big Black Mountain: 2.31
  • Ramona: 0.87
  • Santee: 0.79
  • Julian: 0.70*
  • Poway: 0.69
  • San Ysidro: 0.59
  • El Cajon: 0.55
  • Kearny Mesa: 0.53
  • Escondido: 0.49
  • Fallbrook: 0.41
  • La Jolla: 0.39
  • Carlsbad: 0.38
  • La Mesa: 0.37
  • Miramar: 0.37
  • Mission Beach: 0.28
  • Chula Vista: 0.19
  • Encinitas: 0.15

Snow (in inches):

  • Lake Arrowhead: 14
  • Big Bear Lake: 12-18
  • Julian: 7
  • Mount Laguna: 7

These numbers were provided by the National Weather Service for its 24-hour precipitation totals as of 5:02 p.m. on Jan. 25.

Weekend of Jan. 22: First Winter Storm

It's going to be a rainy weekend, San Diego. NBC 7's Sheena Parveen shares the First Alert Forecast for the morning of Jan. 22, 2021.

Rain for Friday/Saturday (in inches):

  • Poway: 0.73
  • Ramona: 0.68
  • Carlsbad: 0.61
  • El Cajon: 0.60
  • Escondido: 0.59
  • San Ysidro: 0.59
  • Big Black Mountain: 0.58*
  • La Mesa: 0.55
  • Santee: 0.54
  • Chula Vista: 0.53
  • Julian: 0.48*
  • Encinitas: 0.47
  • Kearny Mesa: 0.46
  • Fallbrook: 0.45
  • Miramar: 0.45
  • La Jolla: 0.40
  • Mission Beach: 0.28

Rain for Sunday (in inches):

  • Big Black Mountain: 1.03*
  • Julian: 1.03*
  • Ramona: 0.80
  • Santee: 0.78
  • Poway: 0.64
  • San Ysidro: 0.55
  • Kearny Mesa: 0.52
  • El Cajon: 0.46
  • La Mesa: 0.39
  • Escondido: 0.38
  • Fallbrook: 0.37
  • La Jolla: 0.37
  • Miramar: 0.31
  • Mission Beach: 0.28
  • Carlsbad: 0.27
  • Chula Vista: 0.18
  • Encinitas: 0.16

Snow for Friday/Saturday (in inches):

  • Arrowbear: 15
  • Big Bear Resorts: 12-14
  • Julian: 2

Snow for Sunday (in inches):

  • Big Bear/SN Summit: 14
  • Lake Arrowhead: 13

These numbers were provided by the National Weather Service for its 48-hour precipitation totals as of 8:17 a.m. on Jan. 24 and 24-hour precipitation totals as of 8:46 p.m. on Jan. 25.

*Stations above the freezing level may not show accurate accumulating precipitation.

San Diego's Winter Storms

Heavy Rain, Snow, Road Closures: Winter Storm No. 3 Sweeps San Diego County

Photos: Winter Storm Causes Damage Around San Diego County

Photos: Winter Storm Batters San Diego County With Trifecta of Snow, Wind and Rain

