How Much Rain, Snow Has Fallen in San Diego During 3 Winter Storms?

Three winter storms pummeled San Diego County in less than a week at the end of January.
We recap how much rain and snow the region received in that time, using data from the National Weather Service.
Friday, Jan. 29: Third Winter Storm
Rain (in inches):
- Fallbrook: 1.17
- Carlsbad: 1.12
- Escondido: 1.10
- Santee: 0.97
- El Cajon: 0.93
- San Ysidro: 0.90
- La Mesa: 0.84
- Kearny Mesa: 0.82
- Encinitas: 0.79
- Poway: 0.70
- Chula Vista: 0.69
- Julian: 0.68
- Big Black Mountain: 0.65
- La Jolla: 0.65
- Miramar: 0.64
- Ramona: 0.63
- Mission Beach: 0.47
Snow (in inches):
- Big Bear Resorts: 10-14
- Lake Arrowhead: 11-13
These numbers were provided by the National Weather Service for its 24-hour precipitation totals as of 8 a.m. on Jan. 29.
Monday, Jan. 25: Second Winter Storm
Rain (in inches):
- Big Black Mountain: 2.31
- Ramona: 0.87
- Santee: 0.79
- Julian: 0.70*
- Poway: 0.69
- San Ysidro: 0.59
- El Cajon: 0.55
- Kearny Mesa: 0.53
- Escondido: 0.49
- Fallbrook: 0.41
- La Jolla: 0.39
- Carlsbad: 0.38
- La Mesa: 0.37
- Miramar: 0.37
- Mission Beach: 0.28
- Chula Vista: 0.19
- Encinitas: 0.15
Snow (in inches):
- Lake Arrowhead: 14
- Big Bear Lake: 12-18
- Julian: 7
- Mount Laguna: 7
These numbers were provided by the National Weather Service for its 24-hour precipitation totals as of 5:02 p.m. on Jan. 25.
Weekend of Jan. 22: First Winter Storm
Rain for Friday/Saturday (in inches):
- Poway: 0.73
- Ramona: 0.68
- Carlsbad: 0.61
- El Cajon: 0.60
- Escondido: 0.59
- San Ysidro: 0.59
- Big Black Mountain: 0.58*
- La Mesa: 0.55
- Santee: 0.54
- Chula Vista: 0.53
- Julian: 0.48*
- Encinitas: 0.47
- Kearny Mesa: 0.46
- Fallbrook: 0.45
- Miramar: 0.45
- La Jolla: 0.40
- Mission Beach: 0.28
Rain for Sunday (in inches):
- Big Black Mountain: 1.03*
- Julian: 1.03*
- Ramona: 0.80
- Santee: 0.78
- Poway: 0.64
- San Ysidro: 0.55
- Kearny Mesa: 0.52
- El Cajon: 0.46
- La Mesa: 0.39
- Escondido: 0.38
- Fallbrook: 0.37
- La Jolla: 0.37
- Miramar: 0.31
- Mission Beach: 0.28
- Carlsbad: 0.27
- Chula Vista: 0.18
- Encinitas: 0.16
Snow for Friday/Saturday (in inches):
- Arrowbear: 15
- Big Bear Resorts: 12-14
- Julian: 2
Snow for Sunday (in inches):
- Big Bear/SN Summit: 14
- Lake Arrowhead: 13
These numbers were provided by the National Weather Service for its 48-hour precipitation totals as of 8:17 a.m. on Jan. 24 and 24-hour precipitation totals as of 8:46 p.m. on Jan. 25.
*Stations above the freezing level may not show accurate accumulating precipitation.