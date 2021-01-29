How Much Rain, Snow Has Fallen in San Diego During 3 Winter Storms?

Three winter storms pummeled San Diego County in less than a week at the end of January.

We recap how much rain and snow the region received in that time, using data from the National Weather Service.

The rain is here. A lot of it. NBC 7's Sheena Parveen shares the First Alert Forecast for the morning of Jan. 29, 2021, as a wet Friday awaits San Diego.

Rain (in inches):

Fallbrook: 1.17

Carlsbad: 1.12

Escondido: 1.10

Santee: 0.97

El Cajon: 0.93

San Ysidro: 0.90

La Mesa: 0.84

Kearny Mesa: 0.82

Encinitas: 0.79

Poway: 0.70

Chula Vista: 0.69

Julian: 0.68

Big Black Mountain: 0.65

La Jolla: 0.65

Miramar: 0.64

Ramona: 0.63

Mission Beach: 0.47

Snow (in inches):

Big Bear Resorts: 10-14

Lake Arrowhead: 11-13

These numbers were provided by the National Weather Service for its 24-hour precipitation totals as of 8 a.m. on Jan. 29.

NBC's Melissa Adan reports from Pacific Beach where strong winds nearly knocked her over.

Rain (in inches):

Big Black Mountain: 2.31

Ramona: 0.87

Santee: 0.79

Julian: 0.70*

Poway: 0.69

San Ysidro: 0.59

El Cajon: 0.55

Kearny Mesa: 0.53

Escondido: 0.49

Fallbrook: 0.41

La Jolla: 0.39

Carlsbad: 0.38

La Mesa: 0.37

Miramar: 0.37

Mission Beach: 0.28

Chula Vista: 0.19

Encinitas: 0.15

Snow (in inches):

Lake Arrowhead: 14

Big Bear Lake: 12-18

Julian: 7

Mount Laguna: 7

These numbers were provided by the National Weather Service for its 24-hour precipitation totals as of 5:02 p.m. on Jan. 25.

It's going to be a rainy weekend, San Diego. NBC 7's Sheena Parveen shares the First Alert Forecast for the morning of Jan. 22, 2021.

Rain for Friday/Saturday (in inches):

Poway: 0.73

Ramona: 0.68

Carlsbad: 0.61

El Cajon: 0.60

Escondido: 0.59

San Ysidro: 0.59

Big Black Mountain: 0.58*

La Mesa: 0.55

Santee: 0.54

Chula Vista: 0.53

Julian: 0.48*

Encinitas: 0.47

Kearny Mesa: 0.46

Fallbrook: 0.45

Miramar: 0.45

La Jolla: 0.40

Mission Beach: 0.28

Rain for Sunday (in inches):

Big Black Mountain: 1.03*

Julian: 1.03*

Ramona: 0.80

Santee: 0.78

Poway: 0.64

San Ysidro: 0.55

Kearny Mesa: 0.52

El Cajon: 0.46

La Mesa: 0.39

Escondido: 0.38

Fallbrook: 0.37

La Jolla: 0.37

Miramar: 0.31

Mission Beach: 0.28

Carlsbad: 0.27

Chula Vista: 0.18

Encinitas: 0.16

Snow for Friday/Saturday (in inches):

Arrowbear: 15

Big Bear Resorts: 12-14

Julian: 2

Snow for Sunday (in inches):

Big Bear/SN Summit: 14

Lake Arrowhead: 13

These numbers were provided by the National Weather Service for its 48-hour precipitation totals as of 8:17 a.m. on Jan. 24 and 24-hour precipitation totals as of 8:46 p.m. on Jan. 25.

*Stations above the freezing level may not show accurate accumulating precipitation.