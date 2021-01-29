Heavy Rain, Snow: Winter Storm No. 3 Sweeps San Diego County

And then, there was rain. A lot of it. The third winter storm to pummel San Diego County in less than a week hit overnight, bringing heavy rain and fresh snow to the mountains.

Heavy rainfall began to soak the northwestern part of the county at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday and continued overnight. As an atmospheric river moved in, the rest of the county got its share of rain.

RADAR UPDATE: 11:30 PM. IT'S HAPPENING, EVERYONE. Widespread rain will continue to move onshore through early Friday morning. Please send your weather reports when it is safe to do so!#CAwx pic.twitter.com/6SMcRWIzKk — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) January 29, 2021

NBC 7 Meteorologist Dagmar Midcap said this storm – the third in a series since last Saturday – would be milder than the windy storm system that thrashed the county on Monday, though there will be heavy rains and heavy rainfall rates.

Between 0.2 and 0.5 inches of rain per hour could fall across the county, Midcap said. There will be 6 to 12 inches of fresh snow at altitudes above 6,000 feet.

NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said the rain was falling steadily across the county early Friday morning – and the pattern would continue throughout the day, so the umbrella should be kept handy.

“Take it slow on the roads,” Parveen added.

The heavy rainfall could lead to localized flooding, Parveen said.

6 PM Radar Update | The atmospheric river continues to push to the east, starting to impact the LA metro. This will enter portions of the OC/Inland Empire within the next few hours with periods of heavy rain and localized flooding. #cawx #AtmosphericRiver pic.twitter.com/kRsw5HiHHj — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) January 29, 2021

Road Closures

At around 4:40 a.m. Friday, the San Diego Department of Public Works tweeted that Spring Valley Quarry Road was closed between state Route 125 to Lakeview Road, due to the weather. This area is notorious for flooding during heavy storms.

Meanwhile, Sunrise Highway to Mount Laguna in the East County remains closed from state Route 79 to mile post 27.5, due to the conditions.

Spring Valley Quarry Road is closed between SR125 to Lakeview Road .



1/29/2021 4:45 am Road Closed Update. -Mount Laguna -Sunrise Highway remains closed between SR79 to mile post 27.5 . — San Diego County DPW (@sdcountydpw) January 29, 2021

Flash Flood Watch

To that end, the National Weather Service has issued a flash food watch for San Diego’s coast, inland valleys and mountains that remains in effect through 4 p.m. Friday.

The NWS said the heaviest of the rainfall is expected to hit before midnight and last through 6 a.m. Friday. Scattered showers will linger throughout Friday. Rainfall rates, according to the NWS, are expected to be about a half-inch per hour.

“Rainfall amounts are impressive with all areas over and to the west of the mountains seeing anywhere from 1.5 inches near the coast to nearly 3 inches on the coastal slopes of the mountains in just 24 hours,” Midcap added.

Verena Castaneda spent Thursday afternoon with her niece filling sandbags in Bonita hoping to prevent a repeat of what happened earlier this week.

"The last storm that came through a couple days ago, it ended up getting water inside our back room," Castaneda said.

Bonita couple Candice and Jericho Canlas filled a few bags, too, knowing what heavy rains could do from personal experience.

"Last year water came through our garage, so now we are getting ready this time to put some sandbags up front so water won’t come through," Candice Canlas said.

Flash flooding can lead to mud and rockslides, especially in recent burn scar areas, Midcap said.

“Stay away or be swept away,” the NWS’ flash flood watch warned. “Know your escape routes. Be reay to act immediately and heed all evacuation orders.”

What About Snow? A Winter Weather Advisory

Parveen said the rainfall and wintry mix in the mountains (rain and snow) will continue into Friday.

Midcap said some snow is expected at higher elevations of about 5,000 feet and above in San Diego’s mountains but added, “This is a much milder storm system – temperature-wise – than the last two systems.”

For San Diego’s mountains above 5,000 feet, the NWS has issued a winter weather advisory, in effect from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. The NWS expected between 4 to 8 inches of snow above 5,000 feet of elevation. Midcap said 6 to 12 inches could be seen above 6,000 feet.

Travel on snow-covered, slick mountain roads will be challenging, with reduced visibility, so the NWS said extreme caution is necessary if driving in those impacted areas.

Parveen and Midcap said the rain will begin to dry out late Friday – just in time for a dry weekend. Temps will stay cool and mild Saturday and Sunday.

