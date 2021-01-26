Photos: Winter Storm Causes Damage Around San Diego County

A winter storm that hurled rain, snow and hail to San Diego County added insult to injury in various parts of the region with widespread damage due to the severe weather.

Trees toppled and fences tipped over as gusts as strong as 50 mph at the coast made for breezy conditions in the county. To the east, snow blanketed mountain communities and although the fresh powder made for a stunning sight, icy conditions on the road created dangerous travel.

Monday's storm was so strong that officials decided to temporarily shut down downtown San Diego's vaccination superstation until Wednesday to give crews time to work on repairs.

Take a look at the storms' impact on the county: