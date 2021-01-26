Photos: Winter Storm Causes Damage Around San Diego County

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

A winter storm that hurled rain, snow and hail to San Diego County added insult to injury in various parts of the region with widespread damage due to the severe weather.

Trees toppled and fences tipped over as gusts as strong as 50 mph at the coast made for breezy conditions in the county. To the east, snow blanketed mountain communities and although the fresh powder made for a stunning sight, icy conditions on the road created dangerous travel.

Monday's storm was so strong that officials decided to temporarily shut down downtown San Diego's vaccination superstation until Wednesday to give crews time to work on repairs.

Take a look at the storms' impact on the county:

12 photos
1/12
NBC 7
A local restaurant’s tent was destroyed during the storm on Monday, Jan. 26, 2021.
2/12
NBC 7
The ferocious storm forced downtown San Diego to shut down its COVID-19 vaccine site until Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.
3/12
OnScene.TV
A large tree branch snapped during the relentless storm.
4/12
OnScene.TV
A toppled tree rests atop a truck it landed on in San Diego County.
5/12
NBC 7
High surf was also in the forecast for Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.
6/12
OnScene.TV
Crews work on a downed tree in La Jolla during a moment of dry conditions on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.
7/12
OnScene.TV
This downed tree blocked access to a couple of the lanes on this San Diego County road.
8/12
9/12
NBC 7
Another view of the toppled tree.
10/12
NBC 7
The fierce winds toppled this tree in San Diego County.
11/12
Perette Godwin
This Clairemont home’s backyard experienced some damage in the storm.
12/12
Perette Godwin
A better look at this home’s damage in Clairemont.

This article tagged under:

winter stormSan DiegoSan Diego Countystormsan diego storm

More Photo Galleries

Photos: Winter Storm Batters San Diego County With Trifecta of Snow, Wind and Rain
Photos: Winter Storm Batters San Diego County With Trifecta of Snow, Wind and Rain
First Dogs Champ and Major Biden Officially Move Into White House
First Dogs Champ and Major Biden Officially Move Into White House
Inauguration Day in Photos
Inauguration Day in Photos
Photos: Firefighters Tackle San Marcos Brush Fire Near Palomar College
Photos: Firefighters Tackle San Marcos Brush Fire Near Palomar College
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us