First of Three Winter Storms Rolls Through San Diego County

The first out of three winter storms has arrived in San Diego County bringing isolated showers and snow to the mountains.

"This morning will bring isolated showers from the coast to the inland valleys. The rain will become more widespread in the afternoon and evening," NBC 7's Meteorologist Crystal Egger said.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for San Diego’s mountain areas above 4,000 feet, which will be in effect from 10 p.m. Friday through 10 p.m. Saturday. The NWS said localized amounts of snow could be up to 8 inches.

⚠️ WINTER STORM WATCH ⚠️



We still have an Advisory in effect for the mountains for today, but more snow is on the way Monday, and it will fall at lower elevations!



We expect significant impacts on I-15 and I-8. Even I-10 could get in on the action. pic.twitter.com/6uE1iMRCEz — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) January 23, 2021

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get San Diego’s latest First Alert Weather and breaking news.

Those heading to the mountains need to plan for slippery road conditions, the NWS said – especially along mountain travel corridors like Interstate 15 and Interstate 8.

“Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times,” the NWS advisory added. “Be prepared for snow-covered roads and use caution while driving.”

Most of Sunday will look dry as the first storm pulls away, then our rain chances increase again late Sunday as the next, more significant winter storm approaches, Egger said.

First Alert Forecast

This second storm will bring heavier rainfall on Monday and will bring snowfall amounts between 12-18 inches down to 3,500 feet. Significant accumulation is possible down to I-8, east of Viejas, Egger said.

San Diegans should also be prepared for possible closures along popular roads that lead to the mountains. The last time there was snow in San Diego’s mountains, the roads were covered in snow and the traffic got so backed up, officials had to temporarily halt traffic on Sunrise Highway.

You can follow all of NBC 7’s weather updates here.