Woman Found Dead on Carlsbad Hiking Trail Was Stabbed: Police

A woman found dead on a hiking trail in Carlsbad Monday was stabbed as she was walking or jogging in the area, police confirmed.

The victim – a 68-year-old woman from Carlsbad—was on Hosp Grove Trail East between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. Monday when she was stabbed to death. The trail is at Hosp Grove Park, near the 2600 block of Monroe Avenue and north of Carlsbad Village Drive.

Police launched an investigation into the woman’s suspicious death Monday when, just after 11:20 a.m., a passerby walking on the trail found the dead woman and called 911.

Officers closed the area and began searching for evidence. The CPD said a report from the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office ultimately determined the woman had been stabbed.

The Carlsbad Police Department said the investigation is ongoing; the woman has been identified, but her name is not being released at this time, police said.

Meanwhile, the CPD said a tip from a citizen has identified a man who may have been in the area at the time of the woman’s slaying.

That man is described as between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot-3 with a husky build, tan complexion and dark-colored hair. He was wearing a black shirt, black shorts and possibly a black hat, police said. He walked slowly, with a slight shuffle or limp.

The CPD said it is unknown at this time if this person is related to the incident.

Anyone with information on this case can reach out to the CPD at (760) 931-2165.

“We understand and share the community’s concern over this tragic case,” said CPD Lt. Jason Jackowski, who is leading the investigation. “We have devoted all available resources and are working around the clock to ensure justice for the victim and her family.”

Jackowski said extra police patrols have been assigned to the area.

Joggers and those who walk the trails are urged to walk with a companion and remain alert and aware of their surroundings.

“We know the community wants answers, and we will release as much information as we can as soon as we can,” Jackowski said in a press release Tuesday. “Our main goal is to ensure the community’s safety and to complete a through, careful investigation. Information released by the Carlsbad Police Department and the County of San Diego Medical Examiner is the only verified information that has been released at this time.”