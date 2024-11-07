San Diego

How San Diego voted: Map shows breakdown of votes in the mayor's race between Turner and Gloria

Incumbent Todd Gloria holds a 10-point lead over challenger Larry Turner in early results

By Christina Bravo

Todd Gloria held a strong lead over opponent Larry Turner in the race for San Diego Mayor Wednesday, but the results were likely closer than the incumbent would have liked when facing a political newcomer.

Gloria secured about 55% of the vote, early results show, while his challenger, a former San Diego police officer, was 10 points down.

The mayor presented a hopeful tone in a speech on election night but Turner has yet to concede, proclaiming in a written statement Wednesday “It’s like being down a couple of touchdowns at halftime, but a new team of voters — independents — are coming in for the second half.”

The next round of election results were expected Thursday evening from the Registrar of Voters Office. Here are the latest results.

Turner did pull ahead slightly in some precincts, according to early results from the San Diego Registrar's Office, particularly in the coastal communities of Point loma, Mission Bay and La Jolla. Certain pockets in the Middletown area -- where Mayor Gloria proposed a 1,000-bed homeless shelter -- also leaned slightly in favor of Turner, early results show. Mayor Gloria held strong in the uptown, southeast and northern San Diego areas.

Take a look at how San Diego voted, by precinct for mayor:

