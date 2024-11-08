Old Town

More than a dozen ‘GoCars' catch fire in Old Town, officials say

About 15-20 vehicles, some powered by lithium-ion batteries and others by gasoline, were on fire when crews arrived, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department

By Danielle Smith

NBC Universal, Inc.

More than a dozen "GoCars" caught fire in San Diego's Old Town neighborhood on Thursday night, officials said.

The fire was reported at GoCar Tours — located at 3918 Mason St. — at around 9:20 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

About 15-20 vehicles, some powered by lithium-ion batteries and others by gasoline, were on fire when crews arrived, SDFD Battalion Chief Chad Willenberg told NBC 7.

“Some of the go-karts that were on fire are lithium-ion battery charging karts, so that’s the cause of the fire at this point – it’s due to the overcharging of the lithium-ion batteries," Willenberg said.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Fire officials said the GoCar Tours property sustained minimal damage. Although nearby structures were initially threatened, none of those buildings were damaged.

No injuries were reported, SDFD said.

Willenberg said a hazmat team was on the way to help with the batteries damaged due to the fire.

Local

Elections Nov 5

Voting results: Here's how San Diego County voted in the 2024 election

San Diego Oct 16

Join NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 in honoring military families at Salute to Service Festival 2024 presented by Toyota

Video from the scene shows multiple fire trucks, and Congress Street was blocked off between Mason Street and Taylor Street.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.

This article tagged under:

Old Town
Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us