A suspicious death investigation is underway in Carlsbad after a woman's body was found along a hiking trail Monday morning.

The body was found along the Hosp Grove Trail west of Monroe Street at around 11:23 a.m., according to the Carlsbad Police Department.

Monroe Street between Marron Road and Hosp Way is closed, CPD said.

No other information was available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.