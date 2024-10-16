Salute to Service Festival 2024 presented by Toyota

Step aboard the historic USS Midway Museum and immerse yourself in a day of honor, gratitude, and community at the Salute to Service Festival - Monday, November 11. Proudly brought to you by NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 and presented by Toyota, this annual celebration is not merely an event, but an expression of appreciation for all San Diego military families. These are the heroes who stand tall, ensuring our freedoms remain intact and our nation remains strong.

All active-duty personnel, reservists, members of the National Guard, Veterans, and their families and loved ones are invited!

Complimentary Entrance -

Your service and sacrifices are unparalleled, and this day is about you. Simply present your military ID upon arrival for free access!

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Event Details -

When: Monday, November 11

Time: 10am - 3pm

Where: USS Midway Museum, 910 N Harbor Drive, San Diego, CA 92101

Experience & Engage -

Throughout the day, engage in an array of activities, complimentary food & drink samples, and music that resonate with the spirit of service. Share experiences with fellow service members, reminisce about old memories, and create new ones with your family and friends.

Festival attendees will be able to explore exhibits that pay homage to different eras of military history and participate in interactive sessions designed to bring our community closer together.

Stop by our NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 booth to meet our team, for fun games and prizes!

So, save the date, gather your loved ones, and let's come together to celebrate, remember, and look ahead to a future made brighter by your unwavering dedication. We await the honor of your presence on deck!

The San Diego Veterans Day Parade

NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 are proud sponsors of this annual parade held to honor those who served past and present. Thousands of residents, community leaders, will line the parade route on, November 11, 2024 to pay tribute to America’s heroes – the Veterans of our Armed Forces.

Parade Starting Point

Location: Harbor Drive (In front of the County Admin Building)

Date: Monday, November 11

Time: 10am

For more information on the San Diego Veterans Day Parade, click here!