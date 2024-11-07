Person dies after fall from UC San Diego's Geisel Library

UC San Diego's Geisel Library was closed Wednesday after a non-student fell to their death from the eighth-floor stairwell of the library Wednesday, university officials said.

The person was not identified and the cause of the fall was not known.

Campus police and library workers closed the library around 12:30 p.m. and evacuated patrons outside. The library was reopened Thursday.

The university said the death posed no threat to the campus community and offered mental health services to students.