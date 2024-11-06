Elections

Voting results: Here's how San Diego County voted in the 2024 election

The votes won't be officially certified until 30 days after the election

By Christina Bravo

The polls are officially closed in California.

San Diego County registered voters cast their ballots for U.S. President, California Senator, dozens of state propositions and even more local races in the 2024 General Election.

Now, the votes are being counted. The first result dump is expected shortly after the polls close at 8 p.m.

🗳️ Click here for the latest election results 🗳️
These results are preliminary. The votes won't be officially certified until 30 days after the election.

Elections
