The polls are officially closed in California.
San Diego County registered voters cast their ballots for U.S. President, California Senator, dozens of state propositions and even more local races in the 2024 General Election.
Now, the votes are being counted. The first result dump is expected shortly after the polls close at 8 p.m.
🗳️ Click here for the latest election results 🗳️
Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.
These results are preliminary. The votes won't be officially certified until 30 days after the election.
What to Know
- 📺 Watch Live: Stream live coverage of the 2024 election 📺
- When do the results come in? The San Diego County Registrar of Voters has released early voting results
- Where can I find election results? San Diego County election results can be found here.
- How can I follow national politics? Follow the latest national election news here.
- NBC News has called California for Kamala Harris
- Adam Schiff is the projected winner for California Senate, NBC News projects