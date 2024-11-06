The polls are officially closed in California.

San Diego County registered voters cast their ballots for U.S. President, California Senator, dozens of state propositions and even more local races in the 2024 General Election.

Now, the votes are being counted. The first result dump is expected shortly after the polls close at 8 p.m.

These results are preliminary. The votes won't be officially certified until 30 days after the election.