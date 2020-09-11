Poway Unified Elementary Schools to Resume In-Person Learning in Sept

After previously announcing learning would remain virtual through 2020, The Poway Unified School District has changed course and approved a plan that could get students back into the classroom as soon as next month.

The PUSD Board of Education on Thursday approved a phased reopening plan that would allow elementary school students to return for in-person learning in two groups, a morning group and an evening group.

The first elementary schools would reopen on Oct. 1 and the remaining PUSD elementary school will open on Oct. 12. Parents will still have the option to keep their children fully virtual if they so choose.

While at school, students will be required to wear masks. Students will be split into two groups to allow for better physical distancing.

School board staff recommended that the school develop traffic flow patterns for the campus and create wellness stations with assigned staff that are trained for the role.

The board also voted to allow small groups of middle and high school students to return to campus for targeted learning support, social emotional groups, special education services, co-curricular and extra-curricular activities.

Abraxas High School, PUSD's continuation high school, will reopen on Oct. 8 using an A/B schedule, which will split students up into two groups. And special education services will resume on-campus instruction for small groups after Sept. 24, PUSD said.

School board staff also noted that transitioning secondary students comes with an added layer of complexity and some students and teachers may have their entire schedules shift as a result.

"Changing schedules involves multiple layers of revision including moving students who wish to return to campus or be virtual to coordinate with teachers who have requested the same, changing teacher assignments to meet the schedule requests/needs of the students both in-person and virtual, and balancing class sizes to align to negotiated targets," the staff wrote.

Details on how to reopen secondary schools will be discussed at the board's Sept. 24 meeting.

The PUSD had planned to remain fully virtual through the 2020 school year after San Diego County was placed on the state's coronavirus monitoring list -- a metric used to determine which California counties had case rates growing out of control. Being on the monitoring list that many indoor services, including education, would be put on hold.

But by mid-August, San Diego's coronavirus case rate steadied and on Sept. 1, the county was officially removed the state's monitoring list.

While the school board began drafting a plan for in-person learning, the 2020-2021 school year started on Sept. 2 with more than 36,500 students online.

PUSD operates 25 elementary schools, one elementary and middle school combination, six middle schools, one continuation high school, five comprehensive high schools, and one adult school. The District serves over 36,000 students and is the third-largest school district in the county.

